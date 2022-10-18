Nushell 0.70
Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your commandline. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful commandline pipelines.
Today, we're releasing version 0.70 of Nu. This release includes big improvements to table drawing and lots of overall polish.
Where to get it
Nu 0.70 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
If you want all the built-in goodies, such as support for dataframes and SQLite databases, you can install it via
cargo install nu --features=extra.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
Themes of this release
New table flags
--expand: changes a standard table view; expand the table structure so internally all data will be displayed as inner tables
NOTICE
The
expandmode can be considered generally slower than a base table view. So, if you have a large data set it may be slow.
--expand-deep {int}: set a limit after which table enlargement is stopped
--flatten: an
--expandview option to return a set of values instead of table for a simple lists
--flatten-separator {char}: a configuration of a separator for
--flatten
--collapse: changes a standard table view; expand the table structure in a squashed way
NOTICE
collapsemode currently doesn't support width control, therefore if your terminal is not wide enough the table might be broken. The
collapsemode can be considered generally slower than a base table view. So, if you have a large data set it may be slow.
Breaking changes
- The command
first 1now returns a list with the single value rather than the value itself. This brings it in line with the behaviour of
last 1.
- The dataframe command
with-sqlor
query dfrhas been renamed to
query dffor consistency.
Next Steps
We're continuing to work on language updates and hope to have more information for you soon. If you'd like to become part of the effort, please join the discord.
Full changelog
Nushell
- sophiajt created Fix let-env in banner, and Allow auto-cd to work with backticks
- sholderbach created Pin reedline to the 0.13.0 release, and Upgrade reedline to latest dev version, and Backport fixes from nushell/nushell.github.io#633, and Fix e.g. completion
git push --force-with-lease
- JEndler created Update README.md
- unrelentingtech created Tolerate more tty acquisition failures in non-interactive mode, fixes #6719, and Foreground process group management, again
- dandavison created Rename
query dfr->
query df, and Add documentation requirement to PR template, and Remove unnecessary flags from
term size
- rjfc created Add search terms to roll commands
- fdncred created add filesize_metric comment, and add the ability to convert durations, and add a new command to query the registry on windows, and tweak the banner message and make the time more accurate, and changed the way durations and filesizes are parsed, and add better description to table_index_mode
- Dorumin created window --remainder, and Remove unnecessary clone in window, and Fix quadratic time complexity with large strides
- howardjohn created Delete out.log
- merelymyself created Improve erroring of
config nuand
config env, and let
aliaslist aliases, and return gid and uid in numbers if name not found, and Don't attempt to eval and trace if the repl line is empty, and allow for
$into affect environment, and ensure Operator::And errors out with incompatible types
- HannahZhuSWE created Add search terms to arg dataframe commands
- Dylan987 created Add search terms for export commands
- zephaniahong created Add search terms for uppercase
- HoLLy-HaCKeR created Fix invalid variable name in
inputcommand docs
- WindSoilder created avoid freeze when external command generates too much stdout output , and avoid freeze when capturing external stderr, and avoid freeze for table print, and Eval external command result immediately when using
docommand with
-c, and Make semicolon works better for internal commands
- KyleRAnderson created Filter out empty glob patterns to "glob" command
- jake-albert created Return error on
str replaceRegEx parse fail
- bcmyers created Upgrade num-format to 0.4.3
- hustcer created Update nushell version for release workflow
- NotLebedev created To nuon escapes
- rsteube created nu-cli: external completer precedence before file
- Kangaxx-0 created Fix issue 6596
- zhiburt created WIP/ Checkout to new
tabled
Documentation
- WindSoilder created Add note about subexpression with external commands
- zephaniahong created Update working_with_lists.md, and Update working_with_lists.md, and Update working_with_strings.md
- HoLLy-HaCKeR created Fix example variables using
-in their name
- merelymyself created add reference to semicolons, remove redundant
groupfrom types_of_data, and Update blog with breaking change: different behaviour for
first 1
- ohno418 created Fix a sample code on the "moving around" chapter
- sholderbach created Mention the
--features extrarequirement in the text
- NotTheEconomist created Update installation.md
- avkonst created Make
fooexample for Groups parsable by nushell
- hustcer created Update some styles and command doc generation script, and ci skip, and Merge docs with the same command name, and Refresh commands for v0.69
- hugosenari created fix (plugins): python plugin url changed
- SUPERCILEX created Add example of inline string concat
- dandavison created Some copy editing of initial book sections
Nu_Scripts
- dandavison created sockets command
- eggcaker created fix the PATH not working on windows
- DWTW321 created New custom completions for ani-cli, btm, glow & tealdeer
- Yethal created add update-path.nu
- ehdevries created Replace str collect with str join in panache-git
reedline
- sholderbach created Fix completion example in README/lib.rs, and Fix examples in README based on lib.rs, and Prepare 0.13 release
- perlindgren created examples updated
- tailhook created Add
Submitand
SubmitOrNewlineeditor events, and Remove flicker on external print