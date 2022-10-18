Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your commandline. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful commandline pipelines.

Today, we're releasing version 0.70 of Nu. This release includes big improvements to table drawing and lots of overall polish.

Nu 0.70 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

If you want all the built-in goodies, such as support for dataframes and SQLite databases, you can install it via cargo install nu --features=extra .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

--expand : changes a standard table view; expand the table structure so internally all data will be displayed as inner tables NOTICE The expand mode can be considered generally slower than a base table view. So, if you have a large data set it may be slow.

--expand-deep {int} : set a limit after which table enlargement is stopped

--flatten : an --expand view option to return a set of values instead of table for a simple lists

--flatten-separator {char} : a configuration of a separator for --flatten

--collapse : changes a standard table view; expand the table structure in a squashed way NOTICE collapse mode currently doesn't support width control, therefore if your terminal is not wide enough the table might be broken. The collapse mode can be considered generally slower than a base table view. So, if you have a large data set it may be slow.

The command first 1 now returns a list with the single value rather than the value itself. This brings it in line with the behaviour of last 1 .

now returns a list with the single value rather than the value itself. This brings it in line with the behaviour of . The dataframe command with-sql or query dfr has been renamed to query df for consistency.

We're continuing to work on language updates and hope to have more information for you soon. If you'd like to become part of the effort, please join the discord.