This week in Nushell #165
Nushell
- dandavison improved tab completions, and reduced allocations in the pipeline data loop, and renamed
query dfrto
query df, and added a documentation requirement to PR template
- WindSoilder allowed saving captured stderr to a file, and avoided a freeze when external command generates too much stdout output
- zhiburt fixed table paging indexing, and
table -ealign key to 2nd line, and nu-table: Check perf improvements
- hustcer updated CI workflow actions
- nibon7 added missing
shape_directoryto default_config.nu, and fixed issues in
rm(1, 2)
- rgwood did some diagnostics logging streamlining+tweaks and added command help in the
from+
tocommands
- fdncred added a filesize_metric comment
- jt fixed let-env in the startup banner
- sholderbach pinned Reedline to the 0.13.0 release, and upgraded Reedline to the latest dev version
- JEndler updated README.md
- valpackett wrote a fix to tolerate more tty acquisition failures in non-interactive mode
- merelymyself made the
++operator append lists, and improved errors of
config nuand
config env
- rjfc added search terms to roll commands
- Dorumin created window --remainder
- howardjohn created Delete out.log
- HannahZhuSWE added search terms to arg dataframe commands
- KyleRAnderson filtered out empty glob patterns to "glob" command
Documentation
- jmoore34 added documentation for completions with descriptions
- zephaniahong updated working_with_lists.md (twice), and working_with_strings.md
- WindSoilder added a note about subexpressions with external commands
- sholderbach created release notes for Nu 0.70
- hustcer refreshed command docs for Nu v0.70
Nu_Scripts
- dandavison created a new
socketscommand
reedline
- sholderbach fixed a completion example in README/lib.rs, examples in README based on lib.rs, and prepared the 0.13 release
- CozyPenguin added a feature to change cursor shape depending on edit mode
- perlindgren updated examples
- nibon7 made a change to render right prompt on the last line of the left prompt
- tailhook added
Submitand
SubmitOrNewlineeditor events
Nana
- tanishqkancharla created a
useShortcut()helper