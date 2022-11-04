This week in Nushell #167
Nushell
- fdncred bumped rust-toolchain to 1.64, and category tweak, and change str distance to output value::int, and tweak upsert help text
- dmatos2012 highlighted term on PipelineData::Value()
- jntrnr removed unnecessary clone in par-each
- SUPERCILEX improved do command docs
- sholderbach refactored ansi stripping into
nu-utilfunctions, and Remove inadvertent dep on original
ansi_term, and Update reedline to latest dev
- WindSoilder refactored: finish refactor on commands which take optional cell paths.
- webbedspace fixed
$inin blocks given to
anyand
all
- jenshnielsen useed nt-api 4 on Windows
- rgwood fixed double cache read in CI
- Decodetalkers fixed: fixcd
Documentation
- webbedspace created Simplified examples by removing unneeded
echocalls
- seanbuckley created Update oh-my-posh install link
- rapenne-s created Mention nushell also run on BSD systems
- kubouch created Update Modules and Overlays chapters
reedline
- sholderbach created Split the main example binary into examples, and Update workflow to new actions (alternative)
- jcgruenhage created fix: actually use sqlite-dynlib feature