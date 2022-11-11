This week in Nushell #168
Nushell
- jt added additional assignment operators, and Add support for while loops, and Allow field assignment into the env variable, and Update README re: typechecking, and Fix environment conversions, and Limited mutable variables, and Convert 'for' to a statement, and Split blocks and closures, and Turn off foreground processes on macOS, and bump to 0.71, use 1.63 toolchain
- denstiny fixed (#7097): let-env should not be able to set PWD
- rgwood improved
rmerror message when file not found, and Remove --separator from
seq date, and Fix CI failures after PR merge conflicts, and Simplify
seq char, and Make seq output type consistent (by removing flags), and Require input for
date format, and Remove --predicate flag from
find, and Require column name(s) in
sort-by, and Proposal: Remove the sqlparser SQLite commands
- fdncred fixed plugin detection in help commands, and add commented out mold linker usage, and use path.try_exist() to fix silent errors, and bump to dev release 0.71.1, and return value::int instead of value::record in
history session, and Revert "Fix for escaping backslashes in interpolated strings (fixes #6737)"
- dandavison fixed command_type classification, and Collapse some
help commandscolumns into a single column, and Add accidentally missing tests of some command examples , and Add an expected result to date format test, and Declare input and output types of commands
- dmatos2012 fixed overflow on negative bytes
- webbedspace replaced all instances of 'column path' in
helpmessages with 'cell path', and Add
helpwarnings for
path existsand
path typeregarding usage, and Fixed $in in
whereblocks
- raccmonteiro created command
openreturns error when does not have parameters (#7048), and Type validation for
headerscommand (#6918)
- sholderbach pinned reedline to
0.14.0release, and Make the example names unique across workspace, and Update reedline, and Make example binaries proper cargo examples
- 1Kinoti added some search-terms to the
platformcategory
- gavinfoley fixed for escaping backslashes in interpolated strings (fixes #6737)
- kubouch updated contributing guide and PR template
- WindSoilder created Dependency update: update polar to 0.25, and make
takebehave like
first
- PerBothner created New "display_output" hook.
- nibon7 fixed ignore-errors for select
Extension
- melMass created fix: ⚡️ add path for arm brew
Documentation
- hustcer created Refresh commands docs for nu v0.71
- hbt created fix 404 link
- kubouch created Add review process change
- webbedspace created Fix let-env Path example to be accurate for Windows, and Update types_of_data.md, and Updated working_with_strings.md (closes #640)
- PerBothner created Document display_output hook
- sholderbach created Release notes for nushell 0.71
Nu_Scripts
- taooceros created Fix undetected windows enviroment
reedline
- sholderbach created Use
Box::default()in more places, and Prepare the
0.14.0release
- perlindgren created Custom validator and prompt code examples