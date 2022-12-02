This week in Nushell #171
Nushell
- zhiburt created a new
lesslike pager and Deliver a few fixes for
explorecommand, and
- raccmonteiro created a new
uniq-bycommand
- dmatos2012 allowed tables in the ++ operator
- fdncred added a
:q!alias to explore command, and fix
calinput_output_types signature, and bump to dev release v0.72.1, and add comments to release-pkg for manual running, and update release-pkg.nu to include more recent less version, and fix dfr datetime conversion, and add a more verbose description of operators, and add
help operatorscommand, and pin to rust v1.65, and add
into recordcommand
- webbedspace edited help text and examples in
explorefor readability, and Rename
$env.config.explore_configto
$env.config.explore(for consistency with
$env.config.ls,
$env.config.tableetc.), and Add
-nflag to
sort(formerly only available on
sort-by)
- rgwood fixed the handling of mixed LF+CRLF in
lines, and Handle
ctrl-cin
RawStreamiterator, and Clean up .sh scripts with shellcheck, and Upgrade
windowsand
trashcrates
- hustcer used setup-rust-toolchain for release workflow, and Remove inactive actions-rs/toolchain@v1.0.6 for release workflow, and Update release script to nu v0.71 and use ubuntu-20.04 to build nu binary
- kubouch fixed the where -b flag
- jntrnr made a couple minor updates to xml deps, and Simple README updates, and bump to 0.72, and Clean up keyword lines in help
- sholderbach added a deprecation note for removed
build-string, and Fix failing test after #7051, and Remove unused dev-dependencies, and Implement more math commands (e.g. trig, ln), and Suggest using float on
Value::Intoverflow, and Add did-you-mean suggestions for bitwise ops, and Add did-you-mean suggestions for operators, and Add logical
xoroperator
- WindSoilder fixed try for external command runs to failed, and make histogram sorted, and add -f, --force for save command
- Decodetalkers updated chrono
- bgeron created Fix documentation for merge
Extension
Documentation
- WindSoilder added a command signature section
- Kissaki fixed typo in 0.71 release notes
- raccmonteiro fixed a typo
- fdncred updated a closure syntax example
- sholderbach fixed tip boxes in
book/custom_commands.md, and Autoformat book/types_of_data.md, and Fix octal literal mentions, and Update operator docs
- rgwood updated docs for dataframe+database feature change, and v0.72 blog post
- webbedspace added config.nu structure changes
Nu_Scripts
- Decodetalkers created feat: add example for starship and shell_space
- WindSoilder created fix merge doesnt support block input
reedline
- jmoore34 created Make DefaultPrompt configurable