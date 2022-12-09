This week in Nushell #172
Nushell
- webbedspace reduced LOC by replacing several instances of
Value::Int {},
Value::Float{},
Value::Bool {}, and
Value::String {}with
Value::int(),
Value::float(),
Value::boolean()and
Value::string(), and Allow
$envand mutable records to be mutated by
=(closes #7110)
- merelymyself ensured that errore in
elseare forwarded appropriately, and fix external completions; add a caret when there is overlap, and Add quotes to hash file autocomplete, and Make
seqreturn a
ListStreamwhere possible
- sholderbach added arbitrary base
math log, and Add
math tau, and Fix
math eusage text
- kubouch fixed tab not working in vi editor mode
- jntrnr removed and/or from 'help operators', and Fix input redirect for externals, and Add OneOf shape to fix
else, and Improve empty pipelines, and Better errors when bash-like operators are used
- rgwood removed use of deprecated
actions-rs/cargoGH action, and Fix
watchfor block+closure split, and Pin CI jobs to Ubuntu 20.04, and Make SQLite queries cancellable, and Improve error message for illegal filenames on Windows, and Overhaul
schemacommand, remove database name
- WindSoilder fixed semicolon doesn't work for some commands, and fix
split listwhen separater is the first element of list
- stormasm removed redundant code mentioning ToCsv
- fdncred bumped to dev build v0.72.2, and add input_output_types() to
ansi gradient, and add background colors to the ansi command
- raccmonteiro added a
++=appendAssign operator (#7346)
- nibon7 fixed kill: don't show signal example on windows
- JohnJohnstone fixed menus in default config
- Kangaxx-0 fixed
upsertindex of zero, and Add comments for nu syntax shape
- zhiburt fixed an issue with showing the wrong row index
- dbuch landed Protocol: debug_assert!() Span to reflect a valid slice