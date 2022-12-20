Nushell 0.73
Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.
Today, we're releasing version 0.73 of Nu. This release includes new math commands, an interactive data viewer, and many command refinements.
Where to get it
Nu 0.73 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
NOTE: The optional dataframe functionality is available by
cargo install nu --features=dataframe.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
Themes of this release / New features
PLEASE NOTE: Boolean
&& and
|| have changed
The boolean
&& is now
and and the boolean
|| is now
or. These were deprecated in the 0.72 release and have now been removed. Existing scripts will need to be updated to the new syntax to run in 0.73.
Experimental interactive
explore command (zhiburt)
This release includes a new experimental command called
explore for viewing Nu data in an interactive UI. Some things to try:
- pipe a large table to
explore(ex:
ls | explore) and use
exploreas a fancy pager
- run
explore, then type
:tryand press the Enter key to enter a mode where you can run commands inside
explore
explore is highly experimental and we expect it to change in the future. Please report any issues you discover.
New
math commands (sholderbach)
With this release we include a larger number of
math commands for real valued math such as trigonometric functions and logarithms. The goal is to remove the
math eval command that operates on strings instead of proper nushell expressions.
Constants
math pi
math tau
math e
Trigonometry and hyperbolic functions
math sin
math cos
math tan
math sinh
math cosh
math tanh
math arcsin
math arccos
math arctan
math arcsinh
math arccosh
math arctanh
Logarithms
math log
math ln
〉math pi | math cos
-1
〉math e | math ln
1
〉[16 8 4 2] | math log 2
[4 3 2 1]
Changes to commands with predicates (kubouch)
any,
all,
skip until,
skip while,
take until, and
take while now accept a closure instead of a row condition. For example
[[status]; [UP] [UP]] | all status == UP
becomes
[[status]; [UP] [UP]] | all {|el| $el.status == UP }
This makes them slightly more verbose but it is a part of an effort to refactor our parser to allow defining concrete grammar rules for the Nu language. Row condition is currently accepted only in the
where command which becomes a parser built-in command (like
use or
let).
New
filter command and simpler
where (kubouch)
We found the
-b flag of
where quite confusing and decided to remove it in favor of a new
filter command. Both
filter and
where have similar functionality but
where now only accepts a row condition and
filter accepts a closure. Before:
[{a: 1} {a: 2}] | where -b {|x| $x.a > 1}
After:
[{a: 1} {a: 2}] | filter {|x| $x.a > 1}
Why is it useful to have two commands doing the same thing? Because with the
filter command, you can store the closure in a variable:
let cond = {|x| $x.a > 1}
[{a: 1} {a: 2}] | filter $cond
On the other hand,
where is more concise (
[{a: 1} {a: 2}] | where a > 1) but you can't store its condition in a variable. The choice is yours!
New command
uniq-by (raccmonteiro)
To complement
uniq which can identify unique or duplicated values in a collection or report the number of occurrences for a particular entry, we now have
uniq-by. It supports filtering a table by entries appearing in a particular column.
〉 [[fruit day]; [apple monday] [apple friday] [Apple friday] [apple monday] [pear monday] [orange tuesday]] | uniq-by fruit
╭───┬────────┬─────────╮
│ # │ fruit │ day │
├───┼────────┼─────────┤
│ 0 │ apple │ monday │
│ 1 │ Apple │ friday │
│ 2 │ pear │ monday │
│ 3 │ orange │ tuesday │
╰───┴────────┴─────────╯
Mutable data structures can now have their inner values mutated using
= (webbedspace)
If a variable has been defined as mutable using the recently-added
mut keyword, you can now deeply mutate its inner values using
=.
〉 mut a = { b: 1 }
〉 $a.b = 2
〉 $a.c = 3
〉 $a | to nuon
{b: 2, c: 3}
This syntax enhancement was added primarily to make modifying
$env.config during a normal session much easier. Now,
$env.config is considered inherently mutable. You can change a single config value like so:
$env.config.table.mode = compact_double
...and it will remain in effect for the rest of the session.
More sophisticated coloring of data values using closures (webbedspace)
The
color_config config record has new functionality: instead of specifying a single color name for all values of a given type, you may now alternatively provide a closure that dynamically computes a color for each individual value. The closure takes, as input, a single value of the given type, and must produce either a string value representing a color, or a
{ fg, bg, attr } record (the same as what
color_config already accepts as a color value). This feature can be used to provide important visual distinctions between ranges of values in data.
Here are some examples.
filesize: {|e|
if $e == 0b { 'dark_gray'
} else if $e < 1mb { 'cyan_bold'
} else { 'blue_bold' }
}
This causes all filesize values to be colored using
dark_gray if they equal
0b,
cyan_bold if they are less than
1mb, and
blue_bold otherwise. This means that, in
ls output, empty files can be more easily distinguished from non-empty ones.
bool: { if $in { 'light_cyan' } else { 'light_gray' } }
This colors
true in
light_cyan, and
false in
light_gray. This can be useful when browsing a large table of booleans.
The themes in the default
config.nu file have been updated with further examples of these closures.
In certain situations (most notably, during a single
ls call that isn't piped to anything else) Nushell will parallelize the execution of these closures. As such, you cannot expect that they will run in the same order as each value appears in the output data.
Warning
Currently, closures are only supported for output values - they do not work with color settings that begin with
shape_, such as
shape_literal. They also do not work with the color configuration for the new
explore command. Only values inside of tables are highlighted using closures.
RISC V binary release
Starting with 0.73, Nushell now provides a RISC V for Linux as part of the set of release binaries.
Breaking changes
saveno longer overwrites files by default, you must use the new
-f/
--forceflag to overwrite an existing file (#7262)
split rowcommand will retain an empty string if the split string is empty. (#7413)
split listnow properly removes the separator in all positions (#7355)
- The
--show-created-pathsflag has been replaced by
--verbosefrom
mkdir.
fetch: the
--output,
--bin,
--appendflags have been removed, use
fetchwith
saveto save fetched page to a file. (#7468)
- changes to how
getworks with deep cell paths (#7480)
mkdir's
-s/
--show-created-pathshas been renamed to
-v/
--verbosefor better consistency (#7462)
&&is now
andand
||is now
or
any,
all,
skip until,
skip while,
take until,
take whilenow take only a closure as an argument.
wherenow takes only row condition argument, the
-bflag has been removed (use
filterinstead of
where -b).
