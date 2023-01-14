This week in Nushell #177
Nushell
- fdncred created Add cursor shape configuration for each edit mode, and update base64 implementation to newer crate, and update release-pkg comments for manual runs, and experiment with dependabot and rust dependencies
- WindSoilder created dependency update: update polar to 0.26.1, and spanned error on path exists command, and Auto-Completion: put ` tildes around filenames with parentheses](https://github.com/nushell/nushell/pull/7712), and don't expand tilde if we quote external arguments, and [Support redirect `err` and `out` to different streams
- rgwood created Trim quotes when shelling out to cmd.exe, and Combine benchmarks to speed up
cargo benchbuild times, and Remove
engine_stateclones in REPL eval, and Revert "Primitives now use color closures..."
- webbedspace created Disallow
encode's silent conversion to HTML entities (and add
-i/
--ignore-errorsflag to re-allow it), and Improve wording of
str replacehelp messages
- nanoqsh created Detailed message during core dumped
- murex971 created Add search terms in random and expression categories
- dependabot[bot] created Bump uuid from 1.1.2 to 1.2.2, and Bump once_cell from 1.16.0 to 1.17.0, and Bump git2 from 0.15.0 to 0.16.0
- hustcer created Fix generated doc for
explorecommands
- sholderbach created Bump to
0.74.1development version, and Commit the lockfile for 0.74, and Bump version to
0.74.0, and Fix line-end trimming in subexpression
- kubouch created Add const support for all overlay commands
- stormasm created clean up some extra logging code in the cli
- Xoffio created Progress bar Implementation
Documentation
- rgwood created Disable prefetch setting
- hustcer created Refresh commands docs for nu v0.74
- kubouch created Link to the new parse-eval page, and Start Design Notes chapter; Add parse-eval notes
- WindSoilder created update breaking changes
- sholderbach created Release notes for
0.74
Nu_Scripts
- stormasm created add a Readme to the make_release directory
- kubouch created Add initial dependency resolver for nu release
- fdncred created fix some bugs when on slash
- sholderbach created
nu_release.nucrate order fixup, and Fix the crate order in
nu_release.nu