Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.

Today, we're releasing version 0.78 of Nu. This release adds pattern matching, speed improvements, easier cell paths when columns may be missing, better error handling, and much more.

Nu 0.78 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

NOTE: The optional dataframe functionality is available by cargo install nu --features=dataframe .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

With 0.78, Nushell now comes with the match expression, which allows you to do pattern matching on a value. It supports a variety of different kinds of patterns, which can be mixed and matched to create more complicated patterns.

A simple example matching against a constant or a range:

match 3 { 1 => { print "it's a 1" } 1 .. 10 => { print "it's between 1 and 10" } }

Another example, this time matching against a record value, with a fall-through if it doesn't match:

match $a { { x : $x , y : 10 } => { print $"y is: 10 and x is: ( $x )" } _ => { print "the above didn't match, so we print this instead" } }

You can also match on the elements of a list:

match $list { [ $one ] => { print "one element list" } [ $one , $two ] => { print "two element list" } [ $head , .. $tail ] => { print $"the tail of the list is ( $tail )" } }

We've updated the new alias command we introduced in 0.77 to work more closely to the previous one. For example:

> alias l = ls - a > alias l = ls - l

Will now create the l alias that points to ls -l , with most recent line getting precedence during alias expansion.

> alias ls = ls - a

Now correctly displays all files when calling ls , instead of throwing an unhelpful error.

Since there are still some remaining issues to fix with the new alias implementation, we still keep old-alias around for this release.

We've sped up the performance of tight loops like for and while considerably in this release. For example, on our test machine:

Example 1: timeit { for x in 1..1000000 {} }

0.77.1: 908ms

0.78.0: 52ms

Example 2: timeit { mut x = 1; while $x < 1000000 { $x += 1 } }

0.77.1: 1082ms

0.78.0: 170ms

In Nu 0.78, you can use ? in cell paths to suppress errors from missing data. ? is a more convenient+powerful version of the -i / --ignore-errors flag on get and select . Here are some examples:

{ foo : 123 } .bar # errors because `bar` is not present on the record { foo : 123 } .bar ? # returns null { foo : 123 } | get bar # errors { foo : 123 } | get bar? # returns null { foo : 123 } .bar.baz # errors { foo : 123 } .bar.baz ? # errors because `bar` is not present { foo : 123 } .bar ?.baz # returns null even though `baz` is not present; `?` short-circuits { foo : 123 } .bar ?.baz? # returns null [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] .8 # errors because there is no 8th item in the list [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] .8 ? # returns null [{ foo : 123 }, {}] .foo # errors because `foo` is not present on every item in the table [{ foo : 123 }, {}] .foo ? # returns a list [123, null]

? works anywhere that cell paths work, including where :

> [{ foo : 123 }, {}] | where foo? == 123 ╭───┬─────╮ │ # │ foo │ ├───┼─────┤ │ 0 │ 123 │ ╰───┴─────╯

The error make command now gives better hints about why the format is not a valid error make format:

with an empty format, error make {} will say that there is a "missing required member $.msg "

will say that there is a "missing required member " with an empty $.label , error make {msg: "message", label: {}} will say there is a "missing required member $.label.text "

, will say there is a "missing required member " finally, when $.label.start / $.label.end is not defined while the other is, error make will give a hint as to add the missing one to the format!

The second change disallow the use of a $.label.start greater than $.label.end as a span.

The to nuon command can now output pretty NUON data with whitespaces for better readability.

The default behaviour still is to output everything on a single line, encouraging users to leverage the compactness of the NUON data format.

However, we can now output formatted NUON data with the --indent and --tabs options:

> [ 1 2 3 ] | to nuon -- indent 4 [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]

or

> { date : 2000-01-01 , data : [ 1 [ 2 3 ] 4.56 ]} | to nuon -- indent 4 { date : 2000-01-01T00:00:00+00:00 , data : [ 1 , [ 2 , 3 ], 4.56 ] }

The default single-line behaviour still can be enforced with the --raw option, e.g.

> { date : 2000-01-01 , data : [ 1 [ 2 3 ] 4.56 ]} | to nuon -- indent 4 -- raw { date : 2000-01-01T00:00:00+00:00 , data : [ 1 , [ 2 , 3 ], 4.56 ]}

To complement the math ln command, we now include a math exp command for exponentiation with the base e.

let x = ls will not run the ls command anymore. If you need to save the output of a command, you need to wrap it in parentheses: let x = (ls) .

To help differentiate between blocks (which can mutate variables) and closures (which can be used in a pipeline), we've changed the syntax of closures to require || . This means the simplest closure now looks like {|| }

We've changed the automatic-printing rules for scripts and the REPL to now only automatically print the last value. This means two major breaking changes:

Words that start with a number or are in some way number-like must now must be wrapped in backticks to be treated at a bare word or wrapped in quotes to be a string.

You can no longer redefine a field in a record during initialization

Nushell no longer accepts the -t/--threads flag to the binary as it's now part of par-each

str substring now only accepts ranges as does bytes at .

Alias recursion is now disabled

[] | select foo now returns an empty list instead of null and sort , uniq , sort-by , and uniq-by now return empty lists when given an empty list (previously they would throw an error)

These changes make it easier to work with lists of unknown size.

Previously expressions like 1 < null would error; now they return null .