This week in Nushell #191
Nushell
- fdncred used record separator
\x1efor
include_path, and allow
findcommand to look in specified columns only, and fix reedline breaking changes due to PR562, and fix bug with include_path -I parameter, and allow custom commands to show up in
$nu.scope.commandsbetter, and remove debug print bug, and Update issue templates
- pingiun set override locale in toolkit, and Set env in exec command
- jt reused the cached parse results of parsed files, and Hopefully speedup startup, and Allocate less when doing a capture discovery
- 1Kinoti unified the
*-BuiltinVarparser errors, and add
filter-mapcommand to
std iter, and add
itermodule to standard library, and rename toolkit's
set-git-hooksto
setup-git-hooks
- presidento fixed
into decimalcommand category
- amtoine refactored the
CONTRIBUTING.mdguidelines for
nu-std, and stdlib: fix the
clipcommand with integer values
- vaishaag fixed strange error on unbalanced curly braces
- rgwood upgraded
opencrate to fix WSL bug
- bobhy created
std run-tests: Rename --command switch to --test; and likewise in --list output, and Replace #8824: CONTRIBUTING.md for standard library
Extension
- fdncred created change the
:separator to a record separator
\x1e, and add folding regions, and rename to match readme, and update readme, and update example generation script and examples, and add a throttle timeout so that we don't update to frequently, and add timing to more server functions
- glcraft created Add underscore separator in numbers
Documentation
- presidento created Dataframes, and Update testing chapter
- maxim-uvarov created fixing typo in 2023-04-04-nushell_0_78.md
- D3V1LC0D3R created Update working_with_tables.md to include reject
- Kissaki created Improve misleading text format on note
- uselesspseudo created Fix old keybding for help menu
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred created update sg.nu to print again, and some fun iterm2 drawing, and update range syntax in str substring usage
- nils-degroot created Added completions for pass
- D3V1LC0D3R created Update nuschiit.nu (used deprecated fetch), and a small query web showcase with unscramble.me
- TuffenDuffen created Fix issue with open in yarn completions
reedline
- xiuxiu62 created re-export crossterm::style::Color for custom prompt implementations
- fdncred created Allow history searching via session id