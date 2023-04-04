Nushell 0.79
Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.
Today, we're releasing version 0.79 of Nu. This release adds a standard library written in nu itself and enhanced IDE support.
Where to get it
Nu 0.79 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
NOTE: The optional dataframe functionality is available by
cargo install nu --features=dataframe.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
Themes of this release / New features
Standard library (@amtoine, @bobhy, @fdncred, @presidento, ...)
This is it. We finally release the standard library with this
0.79! It's been on the mind of the core team of Nushell for some time and it was made real between the two releases.
But first of all... what is the standard library?
The nushell standard library is a collection of nushell scripts that are automatically loaded in the nushell binary and reachable via the
use command without any additional setup.
💡 Note some of the commands from the standard library are
used without human intervention as part of what we call the prelude.
As said above, the other commands are available with the
usecommand. The goal of this library is, as its name suggests, to provide a standard experience and a standardized set of commands and tools to any Nushell user. In
std, one can find things like
- a test framework to write robust Nushell scripts, modules and libraries
- implementation of builtin commands once written in
rust
- logging commands with several log levels
- ...
💡 Note yes, you heard right, in the future, the standard library might become a sanctuary for non-time-critical commands that were once written in
rustas part of the built-in set of commands!
Right now, we are actively trying to move the
helpcommands from the
nushellcore implementation to the library.
With this release, the library comes with the following custom commands:
|module
|description
|commands
std assert
|a set of commands to write tests
assert,
assert equal,
assert error,
assert greater,
assert greater or equal,
assert length,
assert less,
assert less or equal,
assert not equal,
assert skip,
assert str contains
std dirs
|a re-implementation of the
shells commands
dirs add,
dirs drop,
dirs next,
dirs prev,
dirs show
std help
|a Nushell implementation of the built-in commands
help,
help aliases,
help commands,
help externs,
help modules,
help operators
std iter
|an extension of built-in commands to iterate over data
iter filter-map,
iter find,
iter intersperse,
iter scan
std log
|never miss something in your scripts
log critical,
log debug,
log error,
log info,
log warning
xml module
|tools to interact with Xml data
xaccess,
xinsert,
xtype,
xupdate
- some other commands live under the
stdnamespace, without any module:
clip,
path addand
run-tests
TL;DR
As there has been quite a lot of contributions already (see the 50 closed PRs at the time i'm writing this 😮), i'm just gonna give some hints and links in this release note, leaving the rest to the amazing work of other contributors who wrote parts of the lib and its documents (shout out to @bobhy, @fdncred and @presidento
- the library can be used and tested with
use std # will load the whole library under the `std` namespace
use std * # - - - - - without the `std` prefix
or use direct imports, such as
use std 'dirs show'
- one can follow the activity of the library in the roadmap
- the library comes with a test framework; see the Testing your Nushell code chapter of the book
- the long term information, changelog and updates shall be found in the Standard library chapter of the Nushell book
- if you are a contributor willing to help out, everything happens in the
nu-stdcrate, especially the
CONTRIBUTING.mddocument which explains all there is to know about "developing with
std" in great details.
If, for some reason, you want to load Nushell without the standard library, start
nu with the
--no-std-lib. This can be the case if you find the startup times much longer than before. We're aiming to improve the loading speed in the future.
enhanced IDE support in our VS code extension (Sophia, fdncred)
Nushell now has a first LSP (Language Server Protocol) implementation with a VSCode integration. If you install the latest version of our VSCode plugin, you'll see hovers, inlays, tooltips, error squigglies and other features. We are still very early in the LSP development, but the extension is already very usable and definitely moves the experience of writing Nu code to another level!
While currently we have only VSCode integration, the server itself is standalone and we welcome projects adding the LSP support to more editors.
atuin now supports Nushell
Thanks to @stevenxxiu you can now use
atuin with Nushell. We are happy to see Nushell supported by more projects and we welcome PRs adding more integrations.
Relaxed parsing rules (Sophia)
We listened to your feedback around the syntax changes introduced with 0.78 and decided to revert to the old behavior around the parsing rules for numeric literals as well as the compulsory
|| for closures.
Removed old alias implementation (kubouch)
While there are still some missing pieces, we removed the old alias implementation. This means that
old-alias is no longer available. We decided to remove it to clean up the code. It makes further fixes to aliases easier as you do not need to remember which alias implementation a piece of code belongs to.
There are two notable missing features from the old aliases:
- Missing completions with external completers.
- Most parser keywords (such as
source) cannot be aliased but adding support for aliasing them should be possible in most cases.
- Not possible to alias with environment shorthands (e.g.,
alias foo = FOO=bar spam)
- Some presentation issues, such as the output of
whichand the alias
usagepointing at the aliased call instead of the alias itself.
Changes to default files locations (ito-hiroki)
$nu.config-path and
$nu.env-path are now set based on
--config and
--env-config flags passed to Nushell and also use the path after resolving symlinks. This means that they no longer guarantee pointing at the default Nushell's config directory. To be able to refer to the default config directory,
$nu.default-config-dir was added and used in default
env.nu to always point
NU_LIB_DIRS to the
scripts directory under the default config directory.
Related to that,
$env.CURRENT_FILE was added to be able to show the currently evaluated file.
Breaking changes
- #8797
old-aliasis no longer available
- #8724
str index-of -rnow uses ranges
- #8792
config nuand
config envnow open
$nu.config-pathand
$nu.env-path, respectively.
- #8779 Aliasing math expressions now shows error immediately instead of failing silently and showing a confusing error later.
- #8917
execinherits Nushell's environment variables
- #8887
NU_LIB_DIRSdefinition in
env.nuchanged
