This week in Nushell #192
Nushell
- zhiburt fixed #9038, and Bump
tableddependency to 0.11
- amtoine fixed: filter the
std help ...by name, usage and search terms, and FIX: give same order in
std help ...as in
help ..., and TRIAGE: add the
needs-triageto all
ISSUE_TEMPLATEs, and FEATURE: add
--expandto
std clip, and FEATURE: add the
benchcommand to the standard library
- stevenxxiu fixed: fix cursor position when cursor is at the end of the commandline, and fix: set the initial repl cursor pos, fixes #8943
- TrMen added more examples to
help use, and Fix unexpected flattening of data by par-each (Issue #8497)
- hustcer removed npm install instruction, and Add npm installation instruction
- rgwood slimmed down tests, and Move from
winresto better-maintained
winresourcefork
- fdncred fixed compilation error, and Update rust-toolchain.toml to 1.67.1, and add
--ide-astfor a simplistic ast for editors, and update
astto support output to json
- sholderbach bumped to
0.79.1dev version, and Pin
reedlineto
0.19.0release, and Bump version for
0.79.0release
- WindSoilder created support blink cursor, and fix underscore's cursorshape, and using ratatui instead of tui
- pingiun added extern def which allows raw arguments, and Add --redirect-combine option to run-external
- Mehrbod2002 created Flags and args on def
- MariaSolOs changed type of parameter default values to
Option<Value>
- ito-hiroki fixed completion on
$nuto show correct menus
- 1Kinoti allowed records to have type annotations
- Trivernis fixed warning on declared config variable that originates from commands
Extension
- fdncred created update changelog, and update syntax for 0.79.0
Documentation
- amtoine created fix the "
stdimport" section of the 0.79 changelog, and add the note about the standard library
- hustcer created Update npm install instruction, and Refresh command docs for nu v0.79.0, and Add npm installation instruction
- dependabot[bot] created Bump yaml from 2.1.3 to 2.2.2
- Ifthel created Use explicit printing in custom_commands.md, and Improve
insertand
updateexamples in working_with_lists.md
- kai-tub created Update standard_library.md
- MariaSolOs created Fix some typos and other nits to the variable documentation
- 1Kinoti created update variable documentation
- sholderbach created Release notes for
0.79.0release.
- presidento created Add info about echo, print and log commands to the book
- pingiun created Add ppid to ps examples
Nu_Scripts
- fj0r created optimize kube_stat with ensure-cache, and refactor left_prompt decorator logic, and atuin, and powerline : NU_POWER_MODE and NU_POWER_BENCHMARK, and prompt powerline suppor color theme, and refactor: unified configuration environment variables, and prompt
- siph created fix readme navigation links
- Hofer-Julian created Update CODEOWNERS after refactor
- Yethal created Update to-ini.nu
- fdncred created some cleanup
- sholderbach created Include
nu-stdin the release script
- Darkness9724 created Fix wolframalpha.nu
- RickCogley created Enhance by getting length of symbol string, and Add nupass.nu password generator
- melMass created refactor: ✨
reedline
- sholderbach created Bump version for 0.19 release
- nibon7 created Restore the cursor shape when reedline exits
- stevenxxiu created feat: add
current_insertion_point()to return the current insertion point of the input buffer
- WindSoilder created support bracketed paste