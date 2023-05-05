This week in Nushell #193
Nushell
- EmilySeville7cfg created FEATURE: highlight some prompt parts, and FEATURE: move common functionality to subroutine in
build-all-windows.cmd
- Mehrbod2002 created Feat: listen for signal on glob command
- WindSoilder fixed overlay's help message lead to internal error, and support bracketed paste
- MariaSolOs changed type of flag defaults to
Option<Value>
- amtoine created pass
std benchinto
table -ein the example, and REFACTOR: move
sourceout of deprecated commands, and REFACTOR: remove deprecated commands (
old-alias), and FEATURE: return tables with
std help ... --find ...
- juanPabloMiceli fixed negative precision round with ints (issue #9049)
- fdncred enabled history isolation
- skelly37 added
log customcommand & exported log levels
- YummyOreo tried to show help pages for external commands w/
helpcommand
- ErichDonGubler created feat(rm)!: use arg. spans for I/O errors
- melMass added a list subcommand to input (interactive selections)
- pingiun created Don't run .sh files with /bin/sh
- schicks suggested existing variables on not found
Extension
- fdncred created update changelog, and update version and changelog
- EmilySeville7cfg created Feature: add date format snippets, and Feature/add remaining snippets
Documentation
- tzemanovic created book/coming_from_bash - s/hide/hide-env
- maxomatic458 created update link to job.nu file
Nu_Scripts
- RickCogley created Nupass par each threads 20230504, and Nupass performance 20230502, and Nupass refactor 20230501
- fj0r created Fix the problem that the file KUBECONFIG points does not exist
- LiHRaM created Fix npm-completions: move extern declaration below dependent declarations
- amtoine created REFACTOR: unify git modules and aliases
reedline
- TrMen created Allow binding of CTRL+ALT+<c>, SHIFT+<c> and CTRL+ALT+SHIFT+<c>
- WindSoilder created fix bracketed paste
- samlich created History filter