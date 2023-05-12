This week in Nushell #194
Nushell
- jntrnr removed a few unnecessary allocations
- fdncred added dataframe support to toolkit, updated default_env.nu to work with windows, and add a negation glob option to the glob command, and resolve standard library before ide commands, and update nu-glob based on latest glob 0.3.1 changes
- juanPabloMiceli fixed the find -v command on tables (issue #9043)
- michaeljohnalbers ensured consistent map ordering when reading YAML
- bobhy added parameter defaults to $nu.scope.commands
- Hofer-Julian upgraded to polars 0.29, and upgraded polars to 0.28
- tesla232 added span fixes during duration conversion
- zhiburt made fixes to
explore: nu-explore: Fix repeated char issue in cmdline, and nu-explore: Fix pipeline rendering
- amtoine swapped the date and the log level in the
std logformat, and FEATURE: add a
maincommand to
toolkit.nu, and REFACTOR: make
input lista tiny bit tighter, and FIX: have consistent errors between
std helpand
std help ..., and REFACTOR: fix typos and simplify external
std help, and FIX: add a space after the default left prompt, and REFACTOR: move the banner from the
rustsource to the standard library
- 1Kinoti added more commands to
std iter, and improve error when name and parameters are not space-separated
- kubouch made lots of module fixes: Reuse parsed modules, and Fix exported module not found, and Allow creating modules from directories
- melMass enabled setup-git-hooks on windows
- EmilySeville7cfg created FEATURE: format
std logand add
--shortoption
- stevenxxiu added a fix: use
buffer.len()instead of
cursor_pos, so the
.expect()isn't useless
Extension
- EmilySeville7cfg added snippet completions
Documentation
- VuiMuich fixed a small typo in
dataframes.md
- amtoine addded a bunch of interesting PR links
Nu_Scripts
- fj0r created clean up kubernetes.nu, and improve kconf import, and rename registry list to registry show
- zsehanovic fixed git aliases
- EmilySeville7cfg created Feature: clean-up completion directory, and feat(nano): add completions
- dschrempf made some fixes to ultimate_extractor
- maxim-uvarov added the function to display bars of given percentage from given width