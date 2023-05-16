Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.

Today, we're releasing version 0.80 of Nu. This release adds record type annotations, modules from directories, and improvements to the standard library.

Nu 0.80 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

NOTE: The optional dataframe functionality is available by cargo install nu --features=dataframe .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

Starting with this release, you can add more information about the type of a record your command expects. For example:

def okay [person: record<name: string age: int>] {}

The above will require two fields to be present, a name that's a string , and an age that's an int . The current version requires that the record has exactly these fields, though we may loosen this in future releases to allow for structural subtyping.

It is now possible to create a module from a directory. The directory must contain mod.nu and all other .nu files are added as a submodule of the module. This allows some traditional shell patterns such as dumping completion files into a directory to be loaded automatically. Check out the newly updated book chapter for more details and examples.

The enabling feature for module directories was organizing modules into submodule structure instead of solely relying on re-importing symbols with export use . module and especially export module have been added as a result of this change. While not immediately visible, the module update allows for cleaner submodule organization without relying on re-exporting symbols with export use . Since modules are now aware of their submodules, in the future we hope to improve discoverability of definitions within modules, enhancing our IDE support (such as our LSP).

