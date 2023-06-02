This week in Nushell #197
Nushell
- ShinyZero0 added termux clipboard suport for clip
- solodov fixed "search_result" style to colorize matching strings (fixes #9275)
- WindSoilder made insert, update, upsert support lazy records
- wolimst changed install context of windows terminal profile to
per-user
- zhiburt created nu-explore/ Fix recursive table issue;, and Merge stack before printing
- stormasm included the nu-cmd-extra crate in the version command features, and nu-cmd-extra crate infrastructure in place with the Bits command as the model for adding other commands
- fdncred added some tests with github copilot preview
- carterisonline fixed padding when running
input liston tables
- nibon7 restored cursor shape when exiting
- 1Kinoti fixed conflict between filesize and hexadecimal numbers
- amtoine worked on REFACTOR: move
run-testsand fix the
std assertnamespace
- michel-slm fixed [nu-explore] fix Cargo description
- fnordpig added a datepart expression for dfr to be used with dfr with-column
- simdimdim added more math constants (and a small correction to the description of an existing one)
Documentation
- guilt created Update Documentation for Configuration.
- hustcer created Update deploy.yml so that the site can be DEPLOYED WITHOUT GH-PAGES , and Nushell Docs Repo Cleanup Plan
- lavafroth created Supply table instead of closure to merge command in tables.md
Nu_Scripts
- fj0r created kubernetes: normalize-column-names, and update docker, git-v2, kubernetes
reedline
- fnordpig created Update to make work with new lines embedded in sent string.