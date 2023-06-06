Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.

Today, we're releasing version 0.81 of Nu. This release focuses on polishing the user experience.

Nu 0.81 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

NOTE: The optional dataframe functionality is available by cargo install nu --features=dataframe .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

This release focuses on improving the user experience, fixing some long-standing bugs, and adding a few helpful features.

One of the bugs that was fixed for 0.81 was a long-standing issue with reedline, Nushell's line editor. Now, Nushell will prefer to move to make room for text that had been output rather than risking writing over top of it. This maybe improve the general experience of working in the terminal, resizing, and more.

There have also been fixes to table printing to make it work better for more cases.

Startup times have also been improved. Through a combination of various fixes to both how the standard library files were handles and how the parser worked, we've been able to see significant improvements, sometimes as high as 30-50% faster.