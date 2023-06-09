This week in Nushell #198
Nushell
- hustcer trid to add a nightly-build workflow
- sholderbach applied nightly clippy fixes, and Bump to 0.81.1 as development version, and Fix internal module reexports, and Pin
reedlineto 0.20.0 release
- jt removed arm v7, which also is broken, and remove more of the risc release, and bump to 0.81
- nibon7 fixed typos
- WindSoilder added
http optionscommand
- dependabot[bot] created Bump criterion from 0.4.0 to 0.5.1, and Bump serial_test from 1.0.0 to 2.0.0
- gdhuper added a check for empty params for
url join
- kubouch fixed config creation during printing
- skelly37 created Logger constants refactored,
formatargument added, better formatting of failed (non) equality assertions
Extension
- gaetschwartz created Use unique labels for
durationLogWrapper
Documentation
- hustcer created Refresh command docs for Nu v0.81.0
- Omochice created Fix missing
|
- dependabot[bot] created Bump vite from 4.0.4 to 4.0.5
- amtoine created Release notes for
0.81
Nu_Scripts
- fj0r created parse name of positional args in
parse cmd, and kubernetes: fix
-nin completion context, and more precise parsing of cmd through the information in `nu.scope.comm…
- amtoine created add a "command not found" hook, and REFACTOR: rewrite the release note scripts, and fix the
std logimport in
make_release/create-website-release-note-pr
reedline
- fdncred created update .typos.toml for bui
- WindSoilder created add a new disable_bracketed_paste method
- sholderbach created Revert removal of patch versions, and Bump to
0.20.0for release