This week in Nushell #200
Nushell
- fdncred cleaned up config by removing legacy options, and made history.max_size bigger
- sholderbach moved the nightly issue template to a hidden place, and Revert #8395 "Treat empty pipelines as pass-through", and Remove "Progress" section from README, and Mention
clap_complete_nushellin the officially supported section, and Remove duplicated feature in
nu-cmd-dataframedep
- hustcer added Nushell language detection for linguist
- nibon7 bumped openssl to 0.10.55, and Apply nightly clippy fixes
- jntrnr split $nu variable into scope commands and simpler $nu, and revert: move to ahash, and Treat empty pipelines as pass-through
- zhiburt fixed indexing issue for
table --expand
- stormasm updated Contributing.md stating we can not accept PRs that are GPL
- amtoine made dots tests easier to read, and move common tools from
nu-commandto
nu-cmd-base, and use
create_default_contextfrom
nu-cmd-lang, and toolkit: use
--featuresinstead of
--dataframeand refactor a bit
- FilipAndersson245 removed some permutations of benchmarks for plugin encoding/decoding.
- Sygmei fixed input/suppress output on windows
- michaeljohnalbers fixed missing file names from rm errors
- ahkrr fixed 3 or more dots in file paths
Extension
- gaetschwartz created fix go to definition on windows
- glcraft created Fix datetime parsing, and Fix TextMate regex
Documentation
- hustcer created Add Nushell Language detect for linguist
- EmilySeville7cfg created fix(contributor-book): named args example
Nu_Scripts
- ShinyZero0 created complete manpages
- stormasm created add the new crate nu-cmd-base to the release
- hustcer created Add Nushell Language detect for linguist
- jacobono created
export envis not in nushell
- hyiltiz created Convenience wrapper for venv creation