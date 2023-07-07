This week in Nushell #202
Nushell
- jntrnr changed how
letworks with pipelines, moved to using a safer shell integration default setting, and disallowed blocks as first-class values, and use an easier-to-read date format in prompt, and fix a few clippy issues
- 1Kinoti improved subtyping, and allowed tables to have annotations
- Yethal made lots of test-runner improvements: test-runner: Performance improvements + regex match for test include/exclude, and test-runner: Add option to exclude single test and module, and Implement annotations support in test runner
- WindSoilder updated
watchto use notify-debouncer-full(based on notify v6) instead of notify v4, and Bracketed paste refactor
- NotLebedev created a command to get individual keys
- sholderbach updated
proc-macro2lock to fix the nightly build, and excluded deprecated commands from completions, and documented
fn pipeline()used with
nu!tests, and removed unnecessary parentheses
- hanjunghyuk fixed
explorecrashes on
{}
- YassineHaouzane fixed update engine_state when history.isolation is true (#9268)
- nibon7 replaced
userswith
nixcrate
- amtoine simplified the
nu!tests for
lastand
firstcommands, and REFACTOR: move the 0% commands to
nu-cmd-extra
- Hofer-Julian added a
pwdcommand to stdlib
- IanManske fixed the
headerscommand handling of missing values
- rusty-jules created Fix: return all headers with the same name from
http <method>
- baehyunsol made the behaviours of
lastand
firstmore consistent
- fdncred fixed the right prompt in the default_env.nu, and fix typo in deprecated message:
$nushould be
$env
- bgmort added a useful example to
http optionsdocumentation
Documentation
- Equationzhao created fix a broken link in plugins page in zh-CN
- Hofer-Julian created Remove
&&and
||
- amtoine created add a more complete example to persist aliases in
config.nu
- jarrodu created Fix typo
- sholderbach created Automate response to PRs trying to update commands
Nu_Scripts
- trantor created Update README.md: typo
- dedebenui created fix pass-completion as
letcannot be used at module level
- amtoine created use
$env.instead of
let-env, and update the
make_release/Readme.mdwith the whole process, and fix the release note scripts