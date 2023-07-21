This week in Nushell #204
Nushell
- WindSoilder made redirection improvements: make
o>,
e>,
o+e>'s target support variables and string interpolation
- jntrnr fixed capture logic for inner closures, and fixed the input signature of let/mut, and reverted "Fix SIGTTIN handling"
- 1Kinoti added match guards
- atahabaki updated str-expand: new capability, empty collection item
- fdncred set history_isolation to false, and changed the default of history.isolation, and handle sqlite tables better by surrounding with brackets, and add range input to par-each, and normalize default_config/env formatting, and allow range as a input_output_type on filter
- stormasm added a Readme for the crate nu-cmd-extra
- amtoine added
any -> recordto
metadata, and allowed
into filesizeto take tables as input / output, and synced default config / env with default behaviour without any configuration, and changed the output of
whichto be more explicit
- IanManske added functions for each
Valuecase, and fixed nushell should be non-interactive if
--testbinis supplied, and fixed Do not attempt to take control of terminal in non-interactive mode
- sholderbach removed underused devdep
getset, and cleaned up tests containing unnecessary
cwd:tokens
- dmatos2012 disallowed empty record with empty key,value pairs on ini format
- cramt fixed removing symlinks on windows
- mengsuenyan fixed
detect columnswith the flag
-c
- nibon7 removed the
is-rootcrate
- hexavik removed unnecessary
r#"..."#
Documentation
- Heidar-An created Update nushell_map_imperative.md
- JoaquinTrinanes created Add external completers cookbook entry to sidebar, and Expand external completer docs
- amtoine created refactor
ssh-agentcookbook example, and remove all
| tablefrom the book
Nu_Scripts
- jntrnr created Update some benchmarks. Re-port the gradient benchmark
- amtoine created make the release note TODOs HTML comments, and move the extra menus of Nushell into
custom-menus/extra/
- JalonWong created Add a git prompt
- fj0r created ssh complete cache use whitelist
reedline
- sholderbach created Update the
Cargo.lockfor tests and demo, and Fix clippy lint for DoubleEndedIterator
- nibon7 created Fix big_word_left_index