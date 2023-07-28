This week in Nushell #205
- jntrnr fixed transpose's input/output types, and fixed prepend's type, and fixed the implied collect type to 'any', and set the rest variable to the correct type, and bumped the version to 0.83
- sholderbach narrowed the signature of
math ceil/
floor, and fixed
math min/
maxsignatures, and fixed signature of
split row, and bumped
trashin lockfile due to yank, and pinned
reedlineto
0.22.0release, and fixed signatures for cellpath access of records, and updated
nu-ansi-term,
lscolors, and
reedline, and added Abort type determination for List early, and adjusted signatures for cellpath access of tables, and removed
Signature.vectorizes_over_listentirely, and used explicit in/out list types for vectorized commands, and added explicit input types for vectorized
into intform, and fixed output signature of
split chars/
words
- amtoine allowed
enumerateto
any -> table, and added
table -> tableto
into datetime
- WindSoilder fixed append's signature
- fdncred added input_output_type to ansi command, and bumped to dev version 0.83.1
- hustcer fixed command docs deployment for
input listen
Extension
- fdncred created Audit fix
- gaetschwartz created Don't try to read if file doesn't exist
Documentation
- WindSoilder created update doc about env assignment
- mike-ninja created Updated the oh-my-posh setup guide
- amtoine created give real links to our GitHub contributors, and replace
let-env FOO = ...by
$env.FOO = ..., and Release notes for
0.83
- hustcer created Refresh docs for nu v0.83
Nu_Scripts
- amtoine created add a script to bump the version of Nushell, and apply some minor style fixes to the release guide, and add
$.versionto
package.nuon
- sholderbach created Specify that config versions need updating as well
- fj0r created gn allows init git repo in current directory, and use main as default branch
reedline
- sholderbach created Bump version for
0.22release, and Bump
nu-ansi-termto 0.49.0