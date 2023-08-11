Nushell
- zhiburt added
table.paddingconfiguration
- sholderbach moved
format duration/
filesizeback into core, and fixed up dataframe build after #9971
- amtoine fixed the signature of
input list, and fixed panic with
lineson an error, and fix the default config for
explore, and forced version to update when installing with toolkit, and add a test to make sure "nothing" shows up as "nothing" in help, and remove old deprecated commands
- rgwood created fixed cross-compiling with cross-rs, and put heavy dataframe dependencies behind feature flag, and fixed
matchexample whitespace
- fdncred updated
strip-ansi-escapesto 0.2.0 and the latest reedline, and update
strip-ansi-escapesto use new api, and add keybinding for search-history
- jntrnr fixed the Cargo.lock file, and move
help commandsto use more structure in signatures, and rename
mainto script name when running scripts, and fixed a couple clippy warnings, and auto-expand table based on terminal width, and added tests for script subcommands
- panicbit created parse: collect external stream chunks before matching, and do not emit None mid-stream during parse
- stormasm created Categorification: move commands histogram and version out of the default category, and Categorification: move from Default category to Filters, and Categorification: move Path commands out of the default category, and Categorification: graduate nuon --- from the experimental category to the formats category, and Categorification: move uncategorized String commands to Category::Strings, and Cratification: move some str case commands to nu-cmd-extra
- atahabaki created str-expand: update bracoxide to v0.1.2, fixes #9913
- NotLebedev created a new Nothing return type
- IanManske made
Value::columnsreturn slice instead of cloned Vec
- bobhy fixed duration type to not report months or years
Documentation
- rgwood created Cookbook cleanup
- rprtr258 created Update explore.md
- oatovar created Update testing examples
Nu_Scripts
- uroybd created feat(completions): ✨ add PDM custom completions
reedline
- fdncred created update to strip-ansi-escapes 0.2.0, and update
strip-ansi-escapesto their latest api