This week in Nushell #208
Nushell
- fdncred allowed ints as a cellpath for
select, and allowed
selectto take a $variable with a list of columns
- kubouch removed dead code from tests, and sorted entries in
scopecommands; Fix usage of externs, and changed
str replaceto match substring by default, and refactored
scopecommands, and fixed example for
extern-wrapped
- sitiom changed the winget releaser job to
ubuntu-latest
- ineu made
http -fdisplay the request headers
- amtoine created deprecate
--formatand
--listin
into datetime
- ayax79 exposed polars avro support, and Nushell table list columns -> dataframe list columns. Explode / Flatten dataframe support.
- 3lvir4 removed a potential panic from path join
- zhiburt fixed padding 0 width issues in nu-table
- meskill fixed nu-parser to not update plugin.nu file on nu startup, and test: clear parent envs to prevent leakage to tests
- sholderbach renamed misused "deprecation" to removal, and improved I/O types of
into decimal(/float), and Add search terms to
reject
- rgwood fixed
watchnot handling all file changes
- nibon7 fixed a crash when moving the cursor after accepting a suggestion from the help menu
Extension
- balupton created readmde: close #148 - link extension page
Documentation
- conqp created Update command to list aliases
- hustcer created Finish
let-envremoval in Chinese translation
- sholderbach created Finish
let-envremoval in German translation
- BrewingWeasel created Remove unused empty column
- amtoine created remove last mentions to
let-env
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred created update prompts scripts with new
str replacesyntax
- EmilySeville7cfg created Simple json schema generator
- Neur1n created minor changes to nu_conda.nu and nu_msvs.nu
- WindSoilder created Update python-venv.nu so we can enter subdirectory without an error