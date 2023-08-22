Nushell 0.84.0
Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.
Today, we're releasing version 0.84.0 of Nu. This release adds exporting constants from modules,
scope commands improvements, cosmetic changes, and many smaller changes to our commands.
Where to get it
Nu 0.84.0 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
NOTE: The optional dataframe functionality is available by
cargo install nu --features=dataframe.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
Themes of this release / New features
(Major Breaking Change!)
str replace matches substring by default (kubouch)
Breaking change
See a full overview of the breaking changes
str replace now matches a substring instead of a regular expression by default and the
-s/
--string flag is deprecated (will be removed altogether in 0.85). Matching a substring by default makes it more consistent with the rest of the Nushell's commands.
💡 Note! Since
str replaceis a widely used command, many scripts are going to break. Fixing it is easy:
- If you used
str replacewithout the
-s/
--stringflag, you used regex matching and you should add
--regexflag to keep the previous functionality.
- If you used
str replacewith the
-s/
--stringflag, you will get a deprecation warning. To get rid of the warning, simply remove the flag.
Constants from modules (WindSoilder, kubouch)
You can now use constants in modules and export them. Calling
use on a module will create record containing all module's constants. You can also import the constants directly, for example with
use module.nu const-name, without creating the module's record. Example:
> module spam {
export const X = 'x'
export module eggs {
export const Y = 'y'
export const viking = 'eats'
}
}
> use spam
> $spam
╭──────┬───────────────────╮
│ eggs │ {record 2 fields} │
│ X │ x │
╰──────┴───────────────────╯
> $spam.eggs
╭────────┬──────╮
│ Y │ y │
│ viking │ eats │
╰────────┴──────╯
> use spam eggs viking
> $viking
eats
The exported values are true constants which means that you can use them in some scenarios where you cannot use normal variables, such as:
> module files {
export const MY_CONFIG = '/home/viking/.config/nushell/my_config.nu'
}
> use files MY_CONFIG
> source $MY_CONFIG # sources '/home/viking/.config/nushell/my_config.nu'
New options for more compact table display (@zhiburt, #9796)
To save screen space, you can now display tables with the header directly displayed on the border through the
$env.config.table.header_on_separator option.
Additionally you can now configure the
padding left and right of the table cell content either separately or all at once to adjust the layout for your readability needs.
More consistent
format ... commands (@sholderbach, @WindSoilder)
Breaking change
See a full overview of the breaking changes
With this release we moved several commands that serve to produce string output from a particular data type as
format subcommands.
date formathas been renamed to
format date(#9788).
into duration --convertwas previously used to provide string representations of
durations. This option has been removed and you should now use
format duration. (#9902)
format filesizethat was previously moved into the
--features extraset is back in the core (#9978).
scope commands enhancements (kubouch, kubouch)
scope commands received a significant amount of improvements making them more useful for advanced introspection of Nushell's definitions.
scope externsnow lists known externals (defined with
extern)
scope aliasesis now fixed and lists names and usages of the aliases, not of the aliased commands (this used to cause some confusion)
scope modulesnow lists all the exportable of the module, including submodules with their contents
- all
scopecommands now list the definition's ID which can be used for reliable tracking of definitions. For example, a command
fooimported from a module
spamusing
use spamwill be named
spam foo, therefore, relying solely on names of the definitions can sometimes be misleading.
module_namefield is no longer present
scope variablesnow denotes whether a variable is a constant or not
http commands now handle headers better (@jflics6460, @ineu
You can now pass headers directly as a record to the
-H flag.
http get -H {cookie: "acc=foobar"} http://example.com
When running a
http command with
--full to get additional metadata about the response you can now get both the request and the response header
http get --full -H {cooke: "my=cookie"} | get headers | get response
Work on the optional dataframe features (@ayax79)
@ayax79 has been working hard to update our dataframe command to work again with the stricter type check by consolidating internal logic (#9860, #9951).
Furthermore,
dfr open now supports the avro exchange format and a new
dfr to-avro command was added in #10019
Changes to other commands
Since last release, some commands have changed, here is a list of some interesting changed
- @atahabaki in #9841, #9856 and #9940: Some refinement of the
str expandcommand (it's a really cool command, i recommend you check it out 😃)
- @fdncred in #9987: Allow
selectto take a variable with a list of columns
- @fdncred in #10048: Allow
intas a cellpath for
select
Command organization (@storm, @sophiajt)
In our efforts towards stabilization we moved several commands either behind the
--features extra build-flag or back into the core set of commands. The special
str *-case commands for example have been moved out of the core set, while the
bytes commands to deal with bytes in arbitrary encodings have returned to the core set. Furthermore all commands in the core set should now have helpful categories associated with them.
Deprecation and removal of commands (@amtoine, @sholderbach)
We previously used the term "deprecation" pretty loosely to describe the removal of commands while emitting a helpful error. We intend to now start to use deprecation to warn you before the final removal of a particular option or command. When we removed a command we will now properly refer to it as removal and started adding warnings where appropriate (e.g.
str replace --string). As part of this update we removed some very old error helpers nudging you to upgrade to new commands.
Documentation
Thanks to @rgwood, @sholderbach, @kubouch and @fdncred the documentation has become a bit better in #9961, #9996, #10004 and #10057.
Notable bugfixes
- A panic when parsing the context of
letassignments has been fixed (@mengsuenyan in #9851)
- Invoking
--helpon a script with a
def maincommand will now report the script's name instead of a more confusing
main(@sophiajt in #9948)
- Serious bugs in
parsethat produced incorrect output when given a long input stream have been fixed (@panicbit in #9925, #9950)
Bugfixes
Thanks to all the contributors who tackled one or more bugs!
|Name
|Link
|Description
|@mengsuenyan
|#9853
|Fix
~ | path type returning empty string
|@mengsuenyan
|#9851
|Fix the panic when type a statement similar to
let f = 'f' $ in the nushell
|@sophiajt
|#9893
|Revert #9693 to prevent CPU hangs
|@NotLebedev
|#9935
|Nothing has the correct return type
|@amtoine
|#9947
|Force
version to update when installing with
toolkit.nu
|@amtoine
|#9967
|Fix panic with
lines on an error
|@rgwood
|#9990
|Fix
watch not handling all file changes
|@nibon7
|#9784
|Fix a crash when moving the cursor after accepting a suggestion from the help menu
|@meskill
|#10007
|Fix parser to not update plugin.nu file on nu startup
|@zhiburt
|#10011
|nu-table: Fix padding 0 width issues
|@3lvir4
|#10012
|Remove potential panic from path join
|@kubouch
|#10046
|Fix wrong path expansion in
save
|@zhiburt
|#10050
|nu-table: Fix issue with truncation and text border
|@sophiajt
|#10052
|Fix default_env.nu after latest changes to
str replace
|@fdncred
|#10067
|Allow
return to return any nushell value
|@fdncred
|#10063
|Fix
into datetime to accept more date/time formats
And also to those who did tackle purely technical challenges!!
|Name
|Link
|Description
|@IanManske
|#9909
|Enable macOS foreground process handling
|@sophiajt
|#9933
|Add tests for script subcommands
|@sophiajt
|#9936
|Fix a couple clippy warnings
|@IanManske
|#9927
|Make
Value::columns return slice instead of cloned Vec
|@sophiajt
|#9949
|Move
help commands to use more structure in signatures
|@fdncred
|#9958
|Update
strip-ansi-escapes to use new api
|@rgwood
|#9971
|Put heavy dataframe dependencies behind feature flag
|@sholderbach
|#9974
|Fixup dataframe build after #9971
|@meskill
|#9976
|test: Clear parent environment to prevent leakage to tests
|@kubouch
|#10036
|Add additional span to IncorrectValue error
Breaking changes
- #9902
date formathas been renamed to
format datefor consistency.
- #9788 The option
into duration --convertto format durations has been removed. Use the
format durationcommand instead.
- #10038
str replacenow by default matches to strings by default. If you want to use regexes you need to use the
-rflag. The
--stringsflag has been removed
- #9632 To be unambiguous the duration type now does not report months or years. The largest unit reported is weeks as they have a consistent length compared to months or years.
- #9926 We moved some of the more exotic
strcase-commands behind the
--features extrabuild-flag. This affects:
str camel-case
str kebab-case
str pascal-case
str screaming-snake-case
str snake-case
str title-case
- #10053 make the charpage optional for
std clip
- #10023 The output of the
scopecommands has changed
Internal breaking change only affecting plugin authors
- #9927 Make
Value::columnsreturn slice instead of cloned Vec
Full changelog
Nushell
Documentation
