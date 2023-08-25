This week in Nushell #209
Nushell
- IanManske created a
Recordtype
- jntrnr bumped to 0.84, and did some Serde stuff, and moved 'bytes' back to commands, and Spanned Value step 1: span all value cases
- fdncred bumped rust-toolchain to 1.70.0, and bumped nushell to dev version 0.84.1, and removeed
--columnfrom
lengthcommand and remove
recordprocessing, and updated install/build scripts to include
--locked, and allowed
helpto return a
Type::Table, and allowed
returnto return any nushell value, and tried to fix
into datetimeto accept more dt formats, and enabled/updated some example tests so they work again, and tried to document the more obscure testbin commands
- matthias-Q allowed for
.parqfile ending as alternative to
.parquet
- Hofer-Julian added a notice to enable develop mode on Windows, and renamed the Toolkit's
pretty-print-command
- rgwood fixed watch not detecting modifications on Windows
- ito-hiroki fixed tab completion order of directories to be consistent with order of files
- sholderbach removed illegal star dependency, and removed global clippy
-Afrom
toolkit.nu, and removed clippy global
-Afrom CI, and polished
CONTRIBUTING, add Rust style, and pinned reedline to 0.23.0
- amtoine removed Clippy flags from the PR template, and reverted "deprecate
--formatand
--listin
into datetime(#10017)", and made the code page optional for
std clip
- kubouch removed "let config" warning, and recursively exported constants from modules, and simplified virtualenv testing
- horasal added encoding auto-detection for
decode
- herobs fixed 9156 endian consistency
- nibon7 submitted Don't use
oldtimefeature of chrono , and Use built-in is_terminal instead of is_terminal::is_terminal
Documentation
- fdncred created update fdncred's item + typo
- rgwood created Update Reilly's comments in birthday blog post
- github-actions[bot] created Compressed Images, and Compressed Images
- jntrnr created Add Nushell birthday post
- webwurst created Fix typo
- hustcer created Refresh command docs for Nu v0.84, and Some improvements to
make_docs.nu, and Update table mode config doc, fix #1007
- sholderbach created Sections for release notes
- kubouch created Break down shoutouts to separate sections, and Add intro sentence; Change
str replacenote, and Add export const and scope notes
- jwarlander created Use '--locked' in cargo install snippet for dataframe feature
- amtoine created Release notes for
0.84.0
Nu_Scripts
- AntoineSebert created Add
dfrbefore
into dfand
into nu
- siph created init nix scripts
- fj0r created Upgraded to 0.84
- sholderbach created Script to generate the excerpt of the GH release
reedline
- sholderbach created Bump version for 0.23 release