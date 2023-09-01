This week in Nushell #210
Nushell
- sholderbach simplified rawstrings in tests, and Remove dead tests depending on
inc, and Keep
arrow2out of basic
--workspacebuild
- kubouch added NU_VERSION environment variable on startup, and Make $nu constant
- fdncred updated query web example because wikipedia changed their page, and name hooks internally
- J-Kappes created Tests: clean up unnecessary use of pipeline()
- zhiburt fixed #10154
- ayax79 fixed usages of deprecated chrono DateTime::from_utc, and Updating polars and sqlparser versions
- horasal skipped comments and eols while parsing pipeline, and handle empty pipeline while parsing let (fix Issue10083)
- stormasm moved hook to nu_cmd_base, and remove warnings in nu_command tests, and update rust-toolchain doc to 4 weeks from 3
- matthias-Q created feat: allow
from csvto accept 4 byte unicode separator chars
- dependabot[bot] bumped notify-debouncer-full from 0.2.0 to 0.3.1
- SED4906 updated removed "MDI" icons to current MD icons
- JoaquinTrinanes created Screen reader-friendly errors
- dead10ck created Support Termux
Documentation
- dclausen created Update cheat_sheet.md
- simonboots created Fix small typo in modules.md
- leetemil created Update docs for exiting shell in shells
- jamesarch created fix missing command
- narve created Update loading_data.md, correct link to http command
- follower created Move launch instructions earlier in page.
- adamchalmers created Link to escape when discussing escapes, and Clarify how to check config file paths
- dlamei created fix typo in book
- JoaquinTrinanes created Error style section
- lomm28 created nu cheat sheet added
Nu_Scripts
- maxim-uvarov created Update
barfunction
- StripedMonkey created Expand git completions
reedline
- Hofer-Julian created Fix
read_linedocs
- sholderbach created Bump
crosstermto 0.27.0
- Abdillah created Add Kitty protocol keyboard enhancement support