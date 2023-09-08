This week in Nushell #211
Nushell
- fdncred added more
pscolumns in Windows, and changed the right prompt to respect a users locale, and updated format date when using %x %X %r, and allowed
--loginto be used with nu's
--commandsparameter, and restored NU_LIB_DIRS and NU_PLUGIN_DIRS defaults, and added plugin path when there are no signatures
- dmatos2012 started using uutils/coreutils cp command in place of nushell's cp command
- jntrnr moved Value to helpers, separate span call
- sholderbach moved spellcheck config into
.githubfolder, and removed codecov.io setup, and documented that
openlooks up
fromsubcommands, and tweaked the contributor image to include more users, and updated
crossterm/
ratatui/dev-
reedline
- IanManske made sure we restore initial foreground process group on exit
- brunerm99 added search terms for use, while, and range (#5093)
- balupton updated the readme to add dorothy to supported by
- stormasm changed LOG_FORMAT to NU_LOG_FORMAT in nu-std library
- zhiburt made some UI improvements to
explore
- rgwood started tidying up
explorein preparation for bigger changes: 1, 2, 3, 4
- amtoine fixed default after an empty where, and added support for tab completion cycling, and renamed the types with spaces in them to use
-, and moved math constants to standard library
- WindSoilder made a change to return an error when user break sleep by ctrl-c
- nanoqsh made
append/
prependconsistent for ranges
- dead10ck cleaned up trash support on Android, and fixed unit tests on Android, and upgrade nix to 0.27
- ofek fixed example history command pipeline
- nibon7 auto-formatted let-else blocks, and fixed panics when encountering parsing errors
- horasal allowed operators in constants, and treat path contains '?' as pattern, and prevent crash when use redirection with let/mut
- alsuren updated keybindings help to point to the book's reedline chapter
- MasterMach50 changed default env file to use $nu.home_path to find home
- utouto97 refactored the input command
Extension
- adamcstephens created fix shebang/firstLine detection
Documentation
- JoaquinTrinanes created Simplify external completer
- sholderbach created Document that
openlooks up
froms in scope
- stormasm created add a link to the contributor book at the end of the plugins chapter
- alsuren created Point out where command docs should be edited
Nu_Scripts
- amtoine created add the
random-bytesbenchmark
- selfagency created Add support for fnm
- fnuttens created Replace exa by eza aliases