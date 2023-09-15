This week in Nushell #212
Nushell
- amtoine fixed the pretty printing of failing tests in std, and added a
std repeatcommand to replace
"foo" * 3, and added a case-insensitive example to
where, and allowed
into durationto take an integer amount of ns
- zhiburt made several fixes to table rendering: 1, 2, 3
- jntrnr fixed 'let' to properly redirect, and changed
echoto print when not redirected, and removed profiling from nushell's hot loop
- GomesGoncalo made a fix to allow json requests of value type list
- fdncred added a helper switch to move cursor to end of buffer, and added a few more columns to linux
ps -loutput, and silenced some ucp warnings, and allowed update to use metadata
- sholderbach optimized the use of range in
std repeat, and updated internal use of
decimalto
float, and made a change to use slices directly instead of
&Vec, and deref
&Stringarguments to
&strwhere appropriate, and renamed
random decimalto
random float, and inverted
&Options to
Option<&T>, and bumped
calamine, and updated
crates-ci/typosand fixed new typos, and removed python-like string multiplication, and removed pythonic
int * listbehavior, and renamed
into decimalto
into float
- Tiggax removed
selecterror if same row/column is provided, and updated
rejectto be able to recive arg list, and updated
rejectto support multiple row args
- WindSoilder updated
psto add
cwdcolumn on linux and macos
- hustcer updated Nu to v0.84 for release and nightly-build, and upgraded softprops/action-gh-release to v0.1.15 for release and nightly build workflow
- kubouch allowed parse-time evaluation of
if, and removed leftover const eval file
- dmatos2012 fixed variables not allowed in ucp
- geniusisme made a change to provide env to commands and try to start provided path
- dzorya added a comment that perl is required for feature static-link-openssl…
- nibon7 made cursor_shape optional
- alsuren signposted 'input list --types [key]' from 'keybindings list'
- utouto97 added 'from ndjson' into standard library
- IanManske fixed
rmon macOS
- nanoqsh made a change to keep order for
par-each
- J-Kappes fixed input --until-bytes: now stops at any of given bytes
Documentation
- edhowland created Changed Python plugin example to be more portable
- Gryff created Change direnv example to upload $env.PATH as a list
- dnsem created Support for standard input in script with shebang
- petrisch created DE translation for custom_completions.md, and Typos in custom_completions
- mb21 created Cookbook setup: fix command to append to PATH
- connorjs created Update variables_and_subexpressions.md - remove obsolete section, and Update working_with_lists.md - format date
- JoaquinTrinanes created Fix external completers typo
- hustcer created Update min required node version and some node modules
Nu_Scripts
- WindSoilder created Improve background job.nu, and use closure instead of block
- brunerm99 created Change nu_conda list to output active status of environment as well (#604)
- Zinvoke created FEATURE: add
catppuccin-mochatheme
- amtoine created add a
typeofcommand, and add
$.typeto
package.nuon
- icp1994 created feat(hook): add
rusty-paths.nu
reedline
- sholderbach created Remove old
actions-rs/cargo, and Add a configuration to codecov.io, and Setup coverage with codecov.io
- Hofer-Julian created Minor improvements
- ysthakur created Let prompts choose to repaint on enter