This week in Nushell #213
Nushell
- fdncred added functionality to evaluate
$nuduring
--ide-check, and optimized aarch64 when able, and added a new command:
into value, and allowed the
valuescommand to support
LazyRecords
- anka-213 improved the parser to prevent cubic time on nested parentheses, and [fixed exponential parser time on sequence of [[[, and fixed tilde-expansion for multi-byte unicode chars
- Hofer-Julian made Nushell changes for the improved history isolation in reedline
- sholderbach removed dead BSON related tests, and improved assertions in
src/tests.rs, and bumped to
0.85.1development version, and pinned reedline to
0.24for release, and bumped version for the
0.85release, and simplified
nu!test macros., and ran clippy in tests, and split up
nu-protocol/src/engine/engine_state.rs, and improved
selectrow perf for large N
- WindSoilder updated the lock file, and added a fix to not overwrite arg's type if it's annotated explicitly
- zhiburt added a new
--abbreviatedoption to
table
- tokatoka added 2 fuzzers for nu-path, nu-parser
- GPadley mapped
DirectoryNotFoundto
FileNotFoundfor
opencommand (issue #10085)
- amtoine removed
str replace --stringafter deprecation
- stormasm updated the doc in toolchain.toml describing the update plan
Extension
- fdncred created Update to nushell 0.85.0
- nerditation created use
whichto search
nulocation, add icon too.
Documentation
- Hofer-Julian created Change to an actual link in last blog post
- hustcer created Refresh commands' docs for v0.85
- kubouch created Refactor const section, and Release notes for
0.85.0
- edhowland created Fix Rust example in contributor-book/plugins.md that does not compile in recent Nushell versions
- sholderbach created Fix formatting in
de/book/hooks, and
floatinstead of
decimal
- FilipAndersson245 created Adds a note about mimalloc being default now
- petrisch created DE translation for hooks and background_tasks
- bradfitz created Update 2023-09-05-why-uu.md
- fdncred created Blog post documenting our integration with uutils
- JoaquinTrinanes created Fix direnv not using transformed values
Nu_Scripts
- fj0r created git-v2: new command
gcffor copying files from other branch, and kubernetes/kn: create namespace when it doesn't exist
- marcelarie created Use 0.85 syntax in
direnvmodule, and Use new syntax in
rbenvmodule
- baehyunsol created use
repeatinstead of string multiplication
- amtoine created tix the release note PR opening script, and fix scripts
- sholderbach created Update the bump-version script, and Move
random/into decimalto
random/into float
reedline
- sholderbach created Bump version for
0.24release
- Hofer-Julian created Improve history isolation