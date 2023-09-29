This week in Nushell #214
Nushell
- sholderbach renamed
SyntaxShape::Customto
CompleterWrapper, and Docstring some intricacies around
SyntaxShape, and Fix editor config for reedline and
config nu/env, and Rename
random integerto
random int, and Remove parsing literals of unrepresentable
SyntaxShapes, and Remove unused
SyntaxShape::Variable, and Bump
dialoguerto
0.11.0
- Abdillah added kitty protocol config to nushell
- fennewald fixed Default Prompt Tilde Insertion Logic
- amtoine created break the definition of LS_COLORS onto multiple lines, and remove the
$nothingvariable, and show the full directory / file path in "directory not found" error
- rgwood created
explore: highlight selected cell using background colour instead of cursor
- 1256-bits changed LS_COLORS to highlight .fb2 files as text documents
- bobhy created
toolkit check prdoes same clippy checks as github CI, and glob with ../ prefix now works;, and std dt datetime-diff: fix uninitialized field ref when borrowing
- WindSoilder allowed early return outside of main, and make better error message for
notoperator
- hustcer improved release script for github release workflow, and Update winget submission workflow include only default msi files, and feat: Update nightly build workflow add full release support
- dependabot[bot] created Bump rayon from 1.7.0 to 1.8.0, and Bump crate-ci/typos from 1.16.11 to 1.16.13
- zhiburt created nu-table: Fix failing test (relied on termwidth assumptions)
- fdncred created fix magenta_reverse and friends
- poliorcetics created Command: Add
config env/nu --defaultto print defaults
- NotLebedev fixed default argument value type checking, and Allow complex types in input/output and let
- poketch made
opencase-insensitive to file extensions
- fnuttens added support for HTTP proxy in network commands
- ZerdoX-x created Completions: add support for doas as for sudo
Documentation
- sholderbach created Fix typo
- hustcer created Fix code formatting hooks
- ShalokShalom created correct typo
- marcelarie created Update external_completers.md
- petrisch created Align the DE/book structure to the EN original
Nu_Scripts
- sholderbach created Replace use of
$nothingwith
null
- schrieveslaach created Fix git-completions.nu
- 1adept created Fix: Completions Broken '-s' flag in man-completions
reedline
- sholderbach created Update motto title
- horasal created Accept
Commandwith args for
BufferEditor