This week in Nushell #216
Nushell
- fdncred changed Type::Float => SyntaxShape::Number to SyntaxShape::Float, and changed a canonicalize test to use a more deeply rooted folder, and renamed nushell's cp command to cp-old making coreutils the default cp
- amtoine added Ellie to the standard library, and added Direnv to integrations, and added examples with
..and
/to
path join, and removed
random decimal, and removed
into decimal
- kubouch fixed parsing of signature inp/out types in predecls, and fixed wrong parsing of signatures in predecl scan
- sholderbach added a stub
dfrcommand, and updated
polarsto
0.33, and relaxed type-check of key-less
table/
record, and fixed output types of
mathcommands to be narrower
- Hofer-Julian deprecated
to xml --pretty {int}in favor of
--indent {int}, and added long options for formats, and added long options for filters, and let
run_in_login_modesucceed even with broken local config
- lavafroth moved the
partial_fromfunction to the single place it is invoked, and preserved relative paths for local files
- quat1024 updated string casing to use
heck(again)
- WindSoilder fixed clippy
- CAD97 fixed clippy in registry_query.rs, and fixed registry query flag validation
- bobhy fixed dirs to update current ring slot before leaving it
- gaetschwartz improved an error message
- DanyPDev added themes to help command when available #10318
- brunerm99 improved the error if required field of
url joinis invalid
- zhiburt fixed a truncation issue in the
exploreexpanded view
Documentation
- joergsch created repeat variable assignment, and fix variable name, and prevent same entry in $env.PATH, and Update dataframes.md, and Update table.md
- KAAtheWiseGit created book/overlays: fix tip div formatting, and Fix a minor typo in
working_with_lists
- cptpiepmatz created Added "Use hooks to export state via environment variables" Section in setup.md
- petrisch created Fixing #460 changing .html links to .md links
Nu_Scripts
- cptpiepmatz created Use Existing Path Env Var for FNM
- fj0r created mask-completions