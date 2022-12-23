Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.

Today, we're releasing version 0.86 of Nu. This release adds fish-like directory completions, type system improvements, our first officially supported uutils command, and much more.

Nu 0.86 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

💡 Note The optional dataframe functionality is available by cargo install nu --features=dataframe .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues and bugs 🙏. This effort is a major part of what is moving Nushell closer to 1.0 with each release.

author title pr @anka-213 Fix exponential parser time on sequence of [[[[ #10439 @anka-213 Fix tilde-expansion for multi-byte unicode chars #10434 @sholderbach Improve select row perf for large N #10355 @anka-213 Prevent cubic time on nested parentheses #10467 @amtoine fix public boolean switches in the standard library #10477 @bobhy std dt datetime-diff: fix uninitialized field ref when borrowing #10466 @NotLebedev Fix default argument value type checking #10460 @fdncred fix magenta_reverse and friends #10491 @zhiburt nu-table: Fix failing test (relied on termwidth assumptions) #10492 @sholderbach Fix editor config for reedline and config nu/env #10535 @fennewald Fix Default Prompt Tilde Insertion Logic #10539 @sophiajt fix windows default prompt slash direction #10555 @lavafroth fix: complete paths surrounded by quotes or backticks #10600 @dmatos2012 ucp: Change error when directory is specified but not recursive #10609 @zhiburt nu-explore: Try to fix a truncation issue in expand view #10580 @kubouch Fix wrong parsing of signatures in predecl scan #10637 @kubouch Fix parsing of signature inp/out types in predecls #10642 @gaetschwartz fix labelled error from shell error #10639 @CAD97 Fix registry query flag validation #10648 @CAD97 Fix clippy in registry_query.rs #10652 @WindSoilder fix clippy #10659 @sholderbach Fix output types of math commands to be narrower #9740 @zhiburt nu-table: Use config color scheme in kv tables and table -e #10720 @lavafroth fix: only escape path containing numbers if they can be valid floating points #10719 @fdncred evaluate $nu during --ide-check #10470 @WindSoilder allow early return outside of main #10514 @lavafroth Preserve relative paths for local files #10658 @bobhy glob with ../ prefix now works; #10504 @fnuttens Add support for HTTP proxy in network commands #10401

Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us making the documentation of Nushell commands better 🙏

author title pr @sholderbach Docstring some intricacies around SyntaxShape #10544 @Hofer-Julian Add long options for bits and bytes #10601 @Hofer-Julian Add long options for conversions #10602 @Hofer-Julian Use long options for debug #10621 @Hofer-Julian Add long options for core and dataframes #10619 @Hofer-Julian Add long options for filters #10641 @Hofer-Julian Add long options for formats #10645 @amtoine add examples with .. and / to path join #10620 @DanyPDev Add themes to help command when available #10318 #10623

Thanks to all the contributors below for working on the internals of Nushell, doing refactoring and bookkeeping, ... 🙏

author title pr @fdncred allow values command to support LazyRecord s #10418 @sholderbach Remove dead BSON related tests #10458 @sholderbach Simplify nu! test macros. #10403 @sholderbach Improve assertions in src/tests.rs #10449 @sholderbach Split up nu-protocol/src/engine/engine_state.rs #10368 @sholderbach Remove unused SyntaxShape::Variable #10511 @sholderbach Remove parsing literals of unrepresentable SyntaxShape s #10512 @amtoine break the definition of LS_COLORS onto multiple lines #10538 @sholderbach Rename SyntaxShape::Custom to CompleterWrapper #10548 @bobhy toolkit check pr does same clippy checks as github CI #10528 @Hofer-Julian chore: Small refactor of eval.rs #10554 @stormasm engine eval.rs remove pub from fn eval_element_with_input #10587 @sholderbach Parse custom completer annotation only in args #10581 @sholderbach Move SyntaxShape specifier parsing into own file #10448 @Hofer-Julian Let run_in_login_mode succeed even with broken local config #10622 @fdncred change canonicalize test use a more deeply rooted folder #10685 @quat1024 Use heck for string casing (again) #10680 @lavafroth refactor: move the partial_from function to the single place it is invoked #10705

Thanks to all the contributors below for helping Nushell be used on more platforms easily 🙏

author title pr @fdncred optimize aarch64 when able #10433 @hustcer Add full releases of Nu binaries along with the standard releases #10457 @hustcer feat: Update nightly build workflow add full release support #10485 @hustcer Update winget submission workflow include only default msi files #10487 @hustcer Improve release script for github release workflow #10502 @hustcer Update build flags for riscv64gc and armv7 targets #10564

Thanks to all the contributors below for making errors better and less confusing for users 🙏

author title pr @amtoine show the whole path in "missing mod.nu" errors #10416 @amtoine show the full directory / file path in "directory not found" error #10430 @WindSoilder make better error message for not operator #10507 @amtoine improve assertion error messages in std assert #10551 @GPadley Map DirectoryNotFound to FileNotFound for open command (issue #10085) #10089 @brunerm99 Add warning to url join when input key is not supported (#10506) #10565 @amtoine make "can't follow stream paths" error a bit better #10569 @brunerm99 give better error if required field of url join is invalid #10589

With Nushell 0.86.0 come a few improvements to the completions!

@ZerdoX-x did add built-in support for the doas command in addition to sudo in #10256.

In #10543, @lavafroth have implement Fish-like completions for nested directories. This means that now typing tar/de/inc in the REPL of Nushell and hitting TAB will autocomplete to ./target/debug/incremental if you are in a Rust directory with compiled artifact.

Breaking change See a full overview of the breaking changes

As a consequence to #10543, @sophiajt helped remove the cd with abbreviation feature from Nushell. This feature will be taken care of by the Fish-like completions described above and the removal mainly means that $env.config.cd.abbreviations is not longer a valid config field: do not forget to update your configs 😉

With this new release, we are still working on the type system of Nushell.

@WindSoilder has been working on the arguments and options of custom commands. With #10424, default values won't overwrite type annotations anymore, i.e. the following is now possible:

def foo [ x : any = null ] { print $"$x" } foo "string" # will show `x: string` foo null # will show `x: `

Breaking change See a full overview of the breaking changes

Continuing with the options on custom commands, let's talk about an important change introduced by #10456 about boolean switches:

annotating a boolean option will create an option and will require to pass a boolean value

def foo [ -- option : bool ] { if $option { print "yeah" } } foo -- option # will give an error foo -- option false # won't print anything foo -- option true # will print "yeah"

to create a boolean switch, you need to omit the type annotation

def bar [ -- switch ] { if $switch { print "yeah" } } bar # won't print anything bar -- switch # will print "yeah"

💡 Note Boolean options are one step towards addressing a major pain point of Nushell: Passing flags around to other commands. Calling a command with a flag, such as def inner [--foo] { ... } , from another command used to require if - else to pass the flag: def outer [ -- foo ] { if $foo { inner -- foo } else { inner } } With boolean options, it is now possible to define def inner [--foo: bool] { ... } and then call simply as def outer [ -- foo ] { inner -- foo $foo }

Once again, @NotLebedev has been pushing forward type annotations to their limits, this time by allowing complex types in input/output signaturate for custom commands and in let assignments. This means that #10405 allows one to write things like:

let my_r: record<a :int> = { a : 123 }

or

def my_complex_command []: nothing -> record < a : int > { { a : 123 } }

💡 Note other contributions worth mentioning about the type system: author title pr @sholderbach Use int type name consistently #10579 @sholderbach Relax type-check of key-less table / record #10629 @fdncred change Type::Float => SyntaxShape::Number to SyntaxShape::Float #10689

Nushell currently has three ways to define a command:

def to define a regular command

to define a regular command def-env to define a command that preserves the environment

to define a command that preserves the environment extern-wrapped to define a command with a signature where unknown flags and parameters are collected into strings without throwing an error

to define a command with a signature where unknown flags and parameters are collected into strings without throwing an error ( extern defines an external signature, not a real command)

In this release, @kubouch unified the syntax in #10566 such that the def-env and extern-wrapped are now defined with the --env and --wrapped options to the def keyword. We made this change to go in line with the let-env removal and simplifying the language in general. Also, confusingly, extern-wrapped has nothing to do with extern apart from the permissive signature. We hope the new notation makes it clearer. A bonus feature of this change is that now you can define def --env --wrapped !

💡 Note In the next release, def-env and extern-wrapped will get deprecated. If you have any of those definitions in your scripts, simply replace them with def --env or def --wrapped . In the following releases, they will be removed completely.

Thanks to @Yethal and their work in #10545, the use of the test runner and the std testing run-tests command should be faster!

Work has been done to improve the std log module:

@gaetschwartz allow specifying a custom date format with #10603

@fdncred remove the underline from NU_LOG_FORMAT with #10604

Finally, a bug with std dirs goto , a shell command in the prelude of the library, has been fixed by @bobhy in #10706.

Nushell now supports the keyboard enhancement protocol from Kitty with the work of @Abdillah in #10540. This feature is off by default but can be turned on in config.nu with the $env.use_kitty_protocol config option.

Nushell and Direnv are now integrated with each other thanks to @amtoine in direnv/direnv#1175 and #10675.

With the changes from #10593 written by @gaetschwartz, open can now read tar.gz file because from can handle multiple extensions. To be more precise, if from tar.gz and from gz are defined at the same time, open foo.tar.gz will try to call from tar.gz first and then fall back to from gz .

Let's finish with some delight to make the Nushell experience a bit nicer:

transient prompts are now possible introduced in #10391 by @ysthakur

LS_COLORS supports .fb2 files as text documents thanks to @1256-bits in #10532

supports files as text documents thanks to @1256-bits in #10532 a few more grid icons have been added by @fdncred in #10583

As usual, new release rhyms with changes to commands!

It's official! 🥳 With the landing of PR 10678 the uutils/coreutils version of cp is now the default copy command in nushell. We're so happy to have this command landed and we're working on several other commands. If you'd like to help out please visit our Discord and ask about helping. The coreutils team would also appreciate your help since changes need to be made there before integrating into nushell.

when parsing raw data streams from external commands, a common task in Nushell is to give explicit types to all fields and columns of the parsed data structure. Until now, this had to be done manually but, thanks to @fdncred and #10427, the new into value command should help make that task easier by trying to infer the types for you:

# should help you catch integer user and group IDs in the `/etc/passwd` file on *nix systems open /etc/passwd | lines | split column ":" user . uid gid desc home shell | into value

@zhiburt did add an --abbreviated option to table to truncate the output of long tables in #10399

option to to truncate the output of long tables in #10399 to get the content of the default config files of Nushell without overwriting the true config.nu and env.nu , @poliorcetics have added the --default option to both config nu and config env in #10480

and , @poliorcetics have added the option to both and in #10480 to know about all the available escapes that Nushell supports, @vedaRadev have added help escapes in #10522

in #10522 tired of crawling the internet or computing series of number with loops and mutable variables? @hudclark got your back with the new unfold command from #10489! The first 10 Fibonacci numbers can now be computed very easily with something like

unfold [ 0 , 1 ] {| fib | { out : $fib.0 , next : [ $fib.1 , ( $fib.0 + $fib.1 )]} } | first 10

To crawl multi-page API responses, e.g. when listing issues of a GitHub repository, the unfold is very handy and allows to transform

mut pages = [] for page in 1 .. { let resp = http get ( { scheme : https , host : "api.github.com" , path : "/repos/nushell/nushell/issues" , params : { page : $page , per_page : $PAGE_SIZE } } | url join ) $pages = ( $pages | append $resp ) if ( $resp | length ) < $PAGE_SIZE { break } } $pages

into

unfold 1 {| page | let resp = http get ( { scheme : https , host : "api.github.com" , path : "/repos/nushell/nushell/issues" , params : { page : $page , per_page : $PAGE_SIZE } } | url join ) if ( $resp | length ) < $PAGE_SIZE { { out : $resp } } else { { out : $resp , next : ( $page + 1 )} } }

in previous release, from ndjson and from jsonl have been added to the standard library. In this new release, @amtoine has added their to counterpart in #10519

and have been added to the standard library. In this new release, @amtoine has added their counterpart in #10519 to complete url encode , url decode has been added by @lpchaim in #10611

, has been added by @lpchaim in #10611 dfr to get some help on dataframes by @sholderbach in #10683

to get some help on dataframes by @sholderbach in #10683 our mascot ellie has been added to the standard library by @amtoine in #10686

has been added to the standard library by @amtoine in #10686 complementary to the sys command, debug info , added by @fdncred in #10711, should give more insight into the resources Nushell is using at runtime

The open command is now case-insensitive when it comes to file extensiens thanks to @poketch in #10451.

A bug inside from ics and from vcf has been fixed thanks to @joergsch in #10577.

Breaking change See a full overview of the breaking changes

With #10526 from @WindSoilder, the --column option of the rename command now takes a record instead of a list :

> ls | where type == file | rename -- column { name : filename , size: nb_bytes } #┬filename─┬type┬nb_bytes┬─────modified────── 0 │LICENSE │file│ 35.1 KB │2022-12-23 11 :34:42 1 │README.md│file│ 9.3 KB │2023-10-04 18 :41:25 ─┴─────────┴────┴────────┴───────────────────

The do command can now mutate its outside environment with a new --env option added by @ClipplerBlood in #10572. This means that the following will now be possible:

do -- env { cd some/where }

Once again, @rgwood has done work to simplify the explore command

the highlighting of selected cells has been made easier to see in #10533 |

some config options have been removed in#10559, #10562 and #10570

The following commands and options are being deprecated and will be removed soon:

random int in favor of random integer in #10520

in favor of in #10520 the $nothing built-in variable in favor of the null value in #10478

built-in variable in favor of the value in #10478 to xml --pretty {int} in favor of to xml --indent {int} in #10660

The following commands are being removed from Nushell:

random decimal in favor of random float in #10342

in favor of in #10342 into decimal in favor of into float in #10341

#10456 differentiating between --x and --x: bool

In 0.86, we now differentiate between a switch --x and a flag with a boolean argument --x: bool . If you declare a flag as a parameter and give it the : bool type annotation, we now require that the flag is followed by a boolean value. Previously, we took the boolean type to mean that the flag was actually a switch.

#10680 Use heck for string casing (again)

> [ UserID ABCdefGHI foo123bar ] | str camel-case ╭───┬───────────╮ │ 0 │ userID │ │ 1 │ abcdefGHI │ │ 2 │ foo123Bar │ ╰───┴───────────╯ > [ UserID ABCdefGHI foo123bar ] | str snake-case ╭───┬─────────────╮ │ 0 │ user_id │ │ 1 │ ab_cdef_ghi │ │ 2 │ foo_12_3bar │ ╰───┴─────────────╯

> [ UserID ABCdefGHI foo123bar ] | str camel-case ╭───┬───────────╮ │ 0 │ userId │ │ 1 │ abCdefGhi │ │ 2 │ foo123bar │ ╰───┴───────────╯ > [ UserID ABCdefGHI foo123bar ] | str snake-case ╭───┬─────────────╮ │ 0 │ user_id │ │ 1 │ ab_cdef_ghi │ │ 2 │ foo123bar │ ╰───┴─────────────╯

#10341 remove into decimal

#10342 remove random decimal

#10588 Remove cd w/ abbreviations

cd with abbreviations was a feature you could enable to expand an abbreviated path for you automatically. It would do so after you hit return. In comparing the experience between this and the fish-like path abbreviation completions added in 0.86, we decided the new style of completions satisfied this in a much more visual way.

#10526 Rename: change the SyntaxShape of -c flag from list to record

After this change, we need to use -c flag like this:

> [[a, b, c]; [1, 2, 3]] | rename -c { a: ham } But we can rename many columns easily, here is another example: