This week in Nushell #217
Nushell
- Hofer-Julian did lots of work with long flags/options: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
- p00f made hints aware of the current directory
- sholderbach created a new platform support policy document, and did lots of version-bump-related work: 1, 2, 3, 4
- amtoine did lots of work to deprecate+remove old commands (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7) and added
toolkit runto run a Nushell revision
- fdncred renamed
unfoldto
generate, updated release-pkg.nu with updated manual instructions, added coreutils to cp search terms, and added a
debug infocommand to show memory info
- jntrnr fixed the flag type on release-pkg.nu
- hustcer fixed winget release submission error
- gaetschwartz implemented modulo for duration
- WindSoilder refactored the lex_item implementation, and remove duplicate code to simplify
lite_parsinglogic
- Tiggax added
--ignore-errorto reject
- 0scvr allowed empty list inputs in
group-byand return empty record, and fixed typos in CONTRIBUTING.md
- lavafroth escaped path that could be a flag, and fix: only escape path containing numbers if they can be valid floating points, and Extract common logic for setting error in
parse_short_flags
- zhiburt updated table rendering code to use config color scheme in kv tables and
table -e
- bobhy allowed filesystem commands to access files with glob metachars in name
Extension
- fdncred created Prepare for release
Documentation
- 0scvr created Update outdated std log import in
std_log.nu
- hustcer created Refresh command docs for Nu v0.86
- das-g created Nushell 0.86 release notes: fix grammar "to now about" → "to know about", and Nushell 0.86 release notes: fix grammar "made their"→"made there"
- kubouch created Extend notes about bool options and def changes
- dependabot[bot] created Bump postcss from 8.4.29 to 8.4.31
- amtoine created Release notes for
0.86
Nu_Scripts
- AntoineSebert created fix: replace
-c ['name' 'connection']by
--column { name: connection }
- amtoine created fix removed commands, and make_release: do not annotate boolean switches in public API, and enhance release note PR template, and add a section about after the release in the release README
- drbrain created Improved CDPATH
- fj0r created replace
def-envwith
def --env, and upgrade to 0.86
- TechWatching created Move def before extern in winget-completions.nu
- bobhy created Add widget for nu exe (debug/release, and main vs other branch)
reedline
- p00f created add cwd aware hinter
- sholderbach created Fix clippy lint from most recent Rust, and Bump version for
0.25.0release