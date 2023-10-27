This week in Nushell #218
Nushell
- fdncred updated the NU_LIB_DIRS delimiter for command line, and fixed
mainnot building due to errors later found in describe
- gaetschwartz fixed
describe -dfor lazy records, added a
detailedflag for
describe, and made debug info lazy
- WindSoilder fixed redirection bugs: 1, 2
- tertsdiepraam implemented whoami using uutils
- hudclark extended pattern matching to support
nullliterals, and improved the
--flexibleflag on
from tsvand
from csv
- ayax79 added dataframe support for small int types
- ludwig-austermann created readded the
--updateflag to
cp
- sholderbach reverted "Bump regex from 1.9.6 to 1.10.2"
- amtoine updated
str downcaseto use
to_lowercase, and deprecated
glob --notin favor of
glob --exclude, and expand paths and split PATH in
std path add, and synced
$env.config.filesize.metric
- kubouch finished removing the
profilecommand and related data
- CAD97 improved
registry valuereturn types, and removed the registry clean_string hack
- hustcer moved
ansi linkfrom extra to default feature, renamed
str sizeto
str stats, updated Nushell version to v0.86 for release script
- stfacc fixed theming to not use white text in the default light theme
Extension
Documentation
- xBLACKICEx created zh-CN translation update dataframes
- Roba1993 created Book scripts with sub-commands
- CBenoit created Add a note on theming Reedline’s menus
- sholderbach created Update list of "types" i.e. syntax shapes for
defs
- rukai created add translation for bash "command 2>&1 | less"
- Stromberg90 created Fixed typo.
- hustcer created Update shiki, vuepress plugins and Nushell grammar
- hatunike created Update types_of_data.md with "into float"
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred created fix conflicts between git-completions.nu and git-aliases.nu
- amtoine created make hooks a module, and make the themes a module
- Hullabaloo-and-Howdy-Do created null-stream.nu as stdlib-candidate