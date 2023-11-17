This week in Nushell #221
Nushell
- schrieveslaach implemented LSP Text Document Synchronization
- kubouch made a fix to uu_cp
- fdncred bumped rust-toolchain to 1.72.1, optimized/cleaned up a few of the
tablechanges, corrected table example syntax, added a "default" table theme, tweaked
tableexample/parameter text, and allowed parsing of human readable datetimes
- sophiajt fixed the output type for 'view files'
- WindSoilder added a cross platform null-device name to std, fixed custom commands' default value, and made
rejectsupport list input directly
- dead10ck fixed
into binary -cto return 0 as single byte, and improved testing support
- IanManske fixed
rmpath handling
- zhiburt made improvements+fixes to table rendering: 1, 2
- sholderbach moved to a clearer reedline keyboard enhancement API and did lots of version bumping: 1, 2, 3, 4
- nibon7 applied nightly clippy fixes
- FMotalleb fixed the use of
HTTP_PROXYin
http get
- amtoine removed lots of unused/obsolete functionality: 1, 2, 3, 4
Extension
- EmilyGraceSeville7cf created More conditional and loop snippets
Documentation
- github-actions[bot] created Compressed Images
- hustcer created Refresh command docs for Nu v0.87
- sophiajt created Add 2023 survey results
- WindSoilder created Rename back from
Changelogto
Blog
- MarikaChlebowska created Fix broken link
- Traister101 created Clarify Dumping files into directory
- amtoine created add a few fixes for the release note of 0.86.0, and Release notes for
0.87.0
Nu_Scripts
- WindSoilder created remove null-stream
- fj0r created cwdhist: can place the path anywhere in the buffer, and cwdhist: remove sqlite3 dependency
- sholderbach created Update
nu_release.nufor 0.87 release, and Change
nu-depsscript to not care about waves
- Abdillah created completions/git: fix support for path relative to current directory
- amtoine created fix the TOC of the release note template, and fix the indentation of the comments in the release note template..., and add a command to get last release date in the release note template, and add a few enhancements to the
create-prscript for releases, and complete the release note template, and make
list-merged-prsa module and add template example
reedline
- Hofer-Julian created Also run clippy on examples
- sholderbach created Bump version for
0.26.0release, and Properly handle optional event modes
- ClementNerma created Add more derive impl for HistoryItemId, and Make
Resultand
ReedlineErrorpublic
- p00f created CwdAwareHinter: remove cwd filter when there are no results