This week in Nushell #222
Nushell
- WindSoilder made it possible to pass switch values dynamically, and improved redirection so it supports redirecting stderr while piping stdout to the next command
- ysthakur created a spread operator for list literals
- amtoine deprecated
std clip, and removed
def-envand
export def-env
- hustcer made lots of fixes to the release workflows: 1, 2, 3
- drbrain did several internal refactorings to help with error messages (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10) and added a new
is-terminalcommand to determine if stdin/out/err are a terminal
- sholderbach moved more commands to the opaque
Recordtype, bumped
procfsto 0.16.0, bumped the Nu version to
0.87.2, and used the new record API in
describe --detailed, and improved developer documentation
- danielsomerfield fixed the toolkit to run for the whole workspace on 'check pr'
- IanManske refactored
Valuecell path functions to fix bugs
- tskinn added a new
mktempcommand
- MarikaChlebowska added a more descriptive error message when passing a list to
from_csv
Documentation
- Ktoks created Update creating_errors.md
- sholderbach created Clean up contributor book
- ppenguin created Add
parseexamples to Parsing
- arnau created Unifies all cookbook codeblocks to use the same style., and Add a cookbook comparing jq and nushell
- 132ikl created Add a snippet to suggest using the ? operator for environmental variables
Nu_Scripts
- amtoine created add
clipfrom standard library
- WindSoilder created Using def --env instead of def-env
- fj0r created rename
cmd parseto
argxto improve importing