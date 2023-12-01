This week in Nushell #223
Nushell
- WindSoilder added new
o>>,
e>>,
o+e>>redirection operators to append output to an external file, fixed a redirection bug, and worked on redirection tests
- ysthakur implemented a spread operator for record literals
- fdncred added an experimental
storfamily of commands for working with in-memory SQLite databases: (1, 2) and added a new
ExternalResolvedsyntax shape to show found externals via syntax highlighting in the repl
- nibon7 improved error messages and validation for
str index-of: 1, 2
- KAAtheWiseGit improved
input listso it can handle more data types, and forbidded reserved variable names as function arguments
- cosineblast removed file I/O from some tests that don't need it
- IanManske improved
nu-protocolso docs build with all features enabled
- drbrain converted more ShellError variants to named fields
- sholderbach reverted "Adding support for Polars structs"
- rfaulhaber bumped
sysinfoto 0.29.11
- MarikaChlebowska improved some filter commands so they preserve metadata
- NotLebedev improved target expansion in the
cpcommand
- sigoden fixed spans passed to external_completer
Extension
- glcraft created Syntax highlight: add "export" to "module"
Documentation
- ysthakur created Add section on spread operator
- stfacc created Improve workaround for carapace ERR output
- FMotalleb created Update coming_from_bash.md
- MarikaChlebowska created Replace usage of removed
date formatwith
format datein examples
- arnau created Rename def-env to def --env
Nu_Scripts
- kjelly created get deploy complete for ka/kl in kubernetes module
- glcraft created Add
recordmodule
- fnuttens created Add bat aliases
reedline
- sholderbach created Build docs.rs docs with all features