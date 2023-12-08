This week in Nushell #224
Nushell
- sophiajt improved exit code handling: Respect non-zero exit code in subexpressions and blocks
- nibon7 improved error messages (1, 2), and implemented several bug fixes (1, 2, 3)
- AucaCoyan fixed markdown formatting on LSP hover
- schrieveslaach upgraded the lsp-server dependency
- fdncred added a default for nu lib dirs
- amtoine fixed the
nu-stdREADME, deprecated
std testing, and added
list<string> -> stringfunctionality to
last
- ayax79 upgraded to polars 0.35
- IanManske removed unnecessary boxing of
Stack::recursion_count, and fixed
get -iignoring errors for only the first cellpath
- KAAtheWiseGit fixed help for wrapped commands, added a special error for calling
metadataon $env and $nu, and matched
++=capabilities with
++
- drbrain made error message improvements: 1, 2
- dtolnay fixed
Option<&str> == Option<&String>build error when using rust_decimal/rkyv feature
- p00f exposed argv[0] as
$env.PROCESS_PATH
- ysthakur fixed highlighting of spread subexpressions in records, and reduced code duplication in eval.rs and eval_const.rs
- WindSoilder added an error on
use path item1 item2, if item1 is not a module
- poliorcetics added default docs for aliases, generated from the command they point to
Extension
- glcraft created Textmate improvements, and Improve type parsing in function def
Documentation
- dependabot[bot] created Bump vite from 4.4.9 to 4.4.12
- KAAtheWiseGit created Fix append to mutable variable operator
- Hofer-Julian created Fix jq comparison
- CAESIUS-TIM created 📝 Replace
decimalwith
float
Nu_Scripts
- AucaCoyan created Add rustup completions, and ✨ Add
rustupcompletions
- Euphrasiologist created Adding the
Acase, and Create basic-git.nu
- fj0r created container-create -w: mount $env.PWD as workdir, and generate completions from tree-shaped data, and nu-complete kube deploys and pods
- RGBCube created Fix typo in bat aliases
- amtoine created add missing tasks to the release note PR
- sholderbach created Change uses of
sizeto
str stats
reedline
- ClementNerma created Make history-related items (de-)serializable, and Allow to build HistoryItemId values from the outside, and Allow to construct ReedlineError values from the outside
- crides created vi mode: map
cw/
cWto
ce/
cEby default