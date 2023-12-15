This week in Nushell #225
Nushell
- nibon7 added a new
ulimitcommand, and simplified the
clearimplementation
- KAAtheWiseGit added a
formatbase command, and replaced bash with POSIX sh in tests
- AucaCoyan improved IDE support: ✨ Make
hoverequal to
helpcommand, and ♻️ Match
--ide-hoverwith
helpcommand
- WindSoilder fixed piping output logic
- Hofer-Julian moved
storcommands to category
Database, and move history into its own module
- AntoineSebert fixed a build error
- sophiajt bumped the reedline dependency to 0.27
- amtoine added a
nothing -> tablesignature to
format date, and disabled directory submodule auto export
- CAESIUS-TIM fixed a logical error in help glob
- drbrain added code to enforce that required, optional, and rest positional arguments start with an uppercase and end with a period, did the same for command usage, and converted the remainder of ShellError variants to named fields
- IanManske fixed replacement closures for
update,
insert, and
upsert
- ayax79 added Polars struct support without unsafe blocks
- CAD97 made a change to only run $env.PROMPT_COMMAND once per prompt
- sholderbach reverted lock file changes due to openssl build failure, and did some version bump work (1, 2, 3)
- fdncred reverted "Only run $env.PROMPT_COMMAND once per prompt", and updated reedline to improve resize behavior
Documentation
- Tamnac created Add time command to nushell_map.md
- Trent-Fellbootman created Update thinking_in_nu.md
- hustcer created Refresh command docs for Nu v0.88
- TheJiahao created Update
max_history_sizeto grouped option
max_size
- CAESIUS-TIM created [zh-CN] Update README, and Getting Started (入门篇)
- OrionOth created Update command signature doc to modern syntax
- RGBCube created Update background_task.md
- amtoine created Release notes for
0.88.0
- mb21 created Extend globbing section in moving_around.md
Nu_Scripts
- zyfmix created Fix: nushell at 0.88.0 start and end are deprecated
- AucaCoyan created 🐛 Fix
rustupuse completions and modify README, and ✨ Add
pnpmcompletions
- TeaDrinkingProgrammer created Added updated and improved version of the conda scripts
- RGBCube created Rewrite and expand background task module
- drbrain created Improve git branch cleanup script
- amtoine created add a "bulk rename" command to the stdlib candidates
reedline
- sholderbach created Bump version to 0.27.1, and Try to fix the docs.rs build, and Bump version for 0.27 release
- danielsomerfield created Better behaviour on resize