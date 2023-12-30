This week in Nushell #227
Nushell
- ysthakur added more specific errors for missing values in records, and allowed spreading arguments to commands
- nibon7 fixed a panic when
http_clientfails, and improved redirection: 1, 2
- sholderbach simplified the feature gates for
storcommands, made polars deps optional for
cargo test --all, and limited direct construction of
Record, added a check for clean repo after tests, fixed sandboxing of redirection tests, and bumped the reedline development version
- fdncred reverted "Bump reedline development version"
- SebastianIonel fixed a bug with "bytes remove --end" .
- IanManske removed the unnecessary
replace_in_variable
- lavafroth implemented fix: prevent greedy matching of directory names
- cyradotpink allowed
httpcommands' automatic redirect-following to be disabled
Documentation
- frogshead created fix typo
- ysthakur created Add information on spread operator
Nu_Scripts
- AucaCoyan created 🐛 fix
(default)and
(installed)on rustup completions, and 🐛 rename
yarnfor
yarn-v4and add
runcmpl, and ✨
codecompletions, and ✨ add completion to
gh pr checkout <tab>
- frogshead created fix broken links in modules readme, and fix broken link on README.md
- edhowland created Adds Modules/recursion : Examples of Fun with Recursive functions in Nu
- fj0r created comma test runner
reedline
- nibon7 created Fix
prompt_start_rowreset to 0 when opening a file without newline in Nushell
- sholderbach created Fix clippy from the future, and Bump
itertoolsto
0.12.0from
0.10.x