This week in Nushell #228
Nushell
- nibon7 fixed cross-compiling for x86_64-pc-windows-gnu, replaced
winapiwith
windows, and bumped dependency versions (1,2)
- yukitomoda refactored tests, fixed a test which fails on Windows, and fixed rm for symlinks pointing to directory on windows (issue #11461)
- NotLebedev added some XML validation
- WindSoilder updated reedline
- hustcer created fixed builds for riscv64
- rsteube reverted "Return external file completions if not empty (#10898)"
- fdncred bumped the rust toolchain to 1.73.0
Documentation
- yukitomoda created fix a description of usage scenario, and Update shells_in_shells.md, and update the list of commands which are interpreted by CMD
- hustcer created Upgrade Vuepress, some Vuepress plugins and shiki syntax highlighter
- aserowy created external completer: fixed cookbook example to exchange the first span entry only
- zolodev created Update aliases adding new section
- ysthakur created Add info on spread operator in commands for 0.89 release notes
- YukiOnodera created I've revised the Japanese translation
Nu_Scripts
- fj0r created kubernetes to docker-compose, and comma: upgrade template
- bobhy created Show activated python VE at beginning of prompt.