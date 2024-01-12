This week in Nushell #229
Nushell
- NotLebedev fixed incorrect handling of boolean flags for builtin commands, and added a file attribute handling flag to cp
- WindSoilder added a type check during eval time
- schrieveslaach fixed a "Char index out of bounds" error
- crides fixed an edge case in
path exists
- abusch improved closure captures to handle constants
- ysthakur fixed the only_buffer_difference completion menu setting
- amtoine removed
std clip
- fdncred pulled in reedline updates: 1, 2
- kubouch did some version bumps: 1, 2, 3
Extension
- fdncred created Prepare for release 180
Documentation
- TWSiO created Adding range related info., and Updating cookbook intro page due to discord channel rename and other editing., and Adding warning to nu_plugin_formats commands
- hustcer created Refresh command docs for Nu v0.89
- kubouch created Add some notes, and Add some notes
- yukitomoda created JA update installation.md, and JA update shells_in_shells.md
- YukiOnodera created Updated ja documents to align with cfc7b0d
- amtoine created mark feature-gated commands more clearly, and Release notes for
0.89.0
Nu_Scripts
- TWSiO created Adding some examples of how to treat a list like other data structures., and Adding http oneliner and changing reference to renamed Discord channel.
- fdncred created do not require stash in git stash drop
- simba909 created Fix gh status completion
- fj0r created upgrade to 0.89
reedline
- fdncred created Revert "Fix move to line start in multi-line history entries"
- kubouch created Bump version for 0.28 release
- ysthakur created Print rest of line after cursor with large completion menu, and Don't slice line in DefaultCompleter
- ClementNerma created Make
ReedlineErrorVariantspublic
- boathouse2112 created Fix move to line start in multi-line history entries