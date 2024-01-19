This week in Nushell #230
Nushell
- dmatos2012 landed the initial implementation of a uutils version of
mv
- NotLebedev improved the
to xmlcommand by adding support for self-closed tags and disabling automatic escaping
- IanManske added a CLI flag to disable history, and made sure that Nu does not block signals for child processes
- WindSoilder fixed a bug in
uu_mvand adjusted some commands' input/output types
- abusch fixed bugs in the
itemscommand and
commandline --cursor-end
- h7kanna fixed up code coverage
- flying-sheep fixed a deprecation warning in default_config.nu
- SUPERCILEX improved shell integration to show the last command and running commands in the title
- michel-slm replaced
htmlescapewith the better-maintained
v_htmlescape
- MarikaChlebowska fixed the parsing of strings with special characters
- DonSheddow extended math commands to allow tables and records as input
- drbrain allowed plugins to receive configuration from Nushell configuration
- atahabaki added a
path existsflag to skip traversing symlinks
- dead10ck improved the memory consumption of `into sqlite``
- nibon7 applied nightly clippy fixes
Documentation
- yukitomoda created JA Translate quick_tour.md to ja from commit: fcf0d7c8
- flying-sheep created Fix deprecation in external_completers.md
- hustcer created Add the translated line_editor doc to the sidebar of pt-BR
- me15degrees created Translated "Reedline, Nu''s line editor" (PT-BR)
Nu_Scripts
- fj0r created use
fill -cinstead of
str repeat, and fix docker.nu and kubernetes.nu, and git-v2: improve message of
gp
- fdncred created change the string interpolation in git aliases, and tweak some git aliases so they work
reedline
- Tastaturtaste created Replace clipboard with arboard, which is actively maintained, and Add ability to select and cut text in the input buffer
- maxomatic458 created ide style completions