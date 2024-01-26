This week in Nushell #231
Nushell
- maxomatic458 added an IDE-style completion menu, and updated reedline
- amtoine fixed spreading of arguments to externals in toolkit, and hid
std testing
- Hofer-Julian updated tests to account for internationalization
- nibon7 made dependency version improvements (1, 2)
- WindSoilder unified glob behavior on
open,
rm,
cp-old,
mv,
umv,
cpand
ducommands, made sure that an empty list matches
list<int>types, fixed glob expansion if the file path is wrapped in quotes, and removed
--flag: boolsupport
- fdncred made the
input_output_typesof
eachand
par-eachconsistent, and cleanup hide testing PR, removed cp-old, and allowed math avg to work with durations
- ysthakur fixed a help menu regression, made it so we evaluate string interpolation at parse time, upgraded the byte-unit dependency
- Tastaturtaste improved navigation functionality through reedline
- yukitomoda implemented
<and
>operators for strings
- NotLebedev fixed explicit flags for plugins
- andrei-27 added a new
--indexflag to
input list
- rsteube added style support to the external completer
- drbrain added
into cell-pathfor dynamic cell-path creation
- stormasm updated versions (1, 2)
- davehorner fixed a panic caused by
ls \\.\pipe
- crides fixed env conversion for buffer editor, and made it so that resolving external highlight takes the current PATH into account
Documentation
- crasite created Add a section describing how to change table outputs
- TWSiO created Adding a page on control flow (and small misspelling)
- SLASHLogin created Update
scope's syntax in external_completers.md
- samoylovfp created Remove outdated commands from explore.md
- Tirka created Fix deprecation in external_completers.md (one more)
- dependabot[bot] created Bump vite from 5.0.10 to 5.0.12
- Roshanjossey created docs: translate metadata page to German
Nu_Scripts
- fj0r created image-push supports renaming via -t, and krd for kubectl redistribution deployment, and git-v2: fix ga, and docker.nu : fix container-log and container-attach, add registry
- AucaCoyan created 🐛 fix
winget-completions
- fdncred created update jalon-git.nu to latest nushell syntax, and remove comma.nu from repo
reedline
- maxomatic458 created Fix style in ide menu, and add style from #691 to ide menu, and get back the ranges of the strings from the completer used for generating completions, and respect windows newline in update_values, and get correct cursor pos when menu indicator contains newline
- stormasm created update history error message, and update the ide_completions example with more cases to explore, and modify ci.yml to see if it will turn off code coverage in the reedline repo
- rsteube created columnar_menu: fix explicit highlighting color, and suggestion: added style
- kubouch created Update dependencies, and Update nu-ansi-term to 0.50.0
- Tastaturtaste created Remove conflicting keybindings added with selection feature
- abusch created Clipboard graceful handling
- nibon7 created Don't panic when creating
FileBackedHistorywith
usize::MAXcapacity
- andreistan26 created Fix panic when history size set to 0