This week in Nushell #232
Nushell
- WindSoilder made several improvements to globbing (1, 2, 3) and fixed a bug with CTRL-C exit handling when running a script
- Geox644 improved highlights for
find
- richardwesthaver improved 'url join' to print usernames without passwords
- IanManske refactored and sped up the
linescommand, and added optional strict JSON parsing to
from json
- ayax79 made improvements to dataframe handling (1, 2)
- ysthakur fixed a parsing bug with the spread operator
- sophiajt fixed the precedence of the 'not' operator
- maxomatic458 created add match-text style + config setting for ide menu
- KAAtheWiseGit fix the error message for passing raw streams into
into record
- rtpg tidied up the REPL main loop
- amtoine added
$.extra_usageto modules
- davehorner did a small
lsrefactor
- fdncred updated the query web wiki example, changed
update cellscolumn param from Table to List, made the
ansicommand
const, and did some dependency version tweaks (1, 2)
- hustcer disabled the RISCV64 build target temporarily
- nibon7 bumped the Wayland crate
- stormasm updated Reedline (1, 2)
Documentation
- amtoine created add the forgotten section to the TOC of 0.89
- hustcer created Upgrade shiki syntax highlighter
- mmastrocinque created Update custom_completions.md to use new spread operator in carapace example
- fdncred created add language guide
- Blezz-tech created Add basic config and pages for Russian language
reedline
- crides created revert overdeleted
c-abinding from #715
- nibon7 created Fix quick completion
- maxomatic458 created add builder functions, and Typed text style, and menu refactor
- ysthakur created Print foreground color for indicator and right prompt in large buffers