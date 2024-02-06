Nushell 0.90.1

Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.

Today, we're releasing version 0.90.1 of Nu. This release adds new completion menu improvements, unifies how globbing works across commands, and improves many existing commands.

Where to get it

Nu 0.90.1 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu.

Note

The optional dataframe functionality is available by cargo install nu --features=dataframe.

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.

New Reedline coolness

We have some exciting new improvements in our line editor, thanks to unprecedented number of contributions since the last release.

First, the matching prefix of a completion is now highlighted (note that this doesn't work with fuzzy completions yet):

image

Second, completion menus now have more of an IDE feel to them (activated by Ctrl+N) #11593

image

Third, shift navigation (#11535) now allows selecting and pasting text by holding the Shift key:

select2

All the new changes are configurable: See the changes to the default config file (if the link does not bring you to the default_config.nu file, click the "Files changed" tab, then search for "default_config.nu" and open the diff) to see what has changed.

(Breaking Change!) Handling globs

From this release, we unified glob rules for the following commands: open, rm, cp, umv, mv, du, ls (#11621).

The general rules is: If given parameter is quoted by single quote(') or double quote("), don't auto-expand the glob pattern (#11569). If not quoted (or using backtick quote`), the glob pattern is auto-expanded.

So if you have the following files: aac.txt, abc.txt, a[ab]c.txt, then:

  • ls a[ab]c.txt matches aac.txt, abc.txt
  • rm "a[bc]c.txt" removes a file named a[bc]c.txt
  • ls C:\Program Files\a[ab]c.txt matches aac.txt, abc.txt

But if you save a file name in a variable, e.g: let f = "a[ab]c.txt", then ls $f matches aac.txt, abc.txt. To escape the glob pattern to match a file named a[bc]c.txt, str escape-glob comes to play: ls ($f | str escape-glob).

The new str escape-glob command (#11663) is useful when you want to prevent globs from expanding, for example when using a closure: ls | str escape-glob name | each {|row| ls $row.name }, so you won't get error occasionally.

(Breaking Change!) For existing plugin

Nushell allows plugins to receive configuration from the nushell configuration #10955, the communication protocol between nushell and plugin have changed to achieve the behavior. So plugins need to update nu-plugin dependency version and recompile it to make plugin works again.

Starting a new Language Reference

Recently, we started a new reference page for Nushell language and its features. For years, we have used the current book as both a reference point for Nushell's features and a tutorial. The result is that it is too verbose to be used as a quick reference page, and due to its exhaustiveness it is also hard to keep concise as a tutorial. The story-like writing style makes it also harder to keep up to date. Over time, we hope to offload content from the book to the reference page that should be less verbose and easier to update. At the same time, we aim to refactor the book into more of a tutorial style and make it more coherent. Practical recipes for solving common problems continue being collected in the cookbook.

Parse-time evaluation

String interpolation can be now performed at parse time #11562. This gives you another way to, for example, compose files for importing or sourcing, for example:

const name = "spam"
use ($nu.default-config-dir | path join $"($name).nu")

The ansi commands now can also be evaluated at parse time: #11682

Integration of more uutils commands

Continuing our cooperation with uutils, we now have a new umv command, implemented by uutils, which will replace our current mv #10822.

Our old-cp was also removed #11622 and now we rely solely on cp from uutils

Dataframes: allow specifying schema (#11634)

The dfr into-df command can now accept a schema. A new dfr schema command can be used to view the schema:

> {a:1, b:{a:2}} | dfr into-df -s {a: u8, b: {a: i32}} | dfr schema
╭───┬─────────────╮
│ a │ u8          │
│   │ ╭───┬─────╮ │
│ b │ │ a │ i32 │ │
│   │ ╰───┴─────╯ │
╰───┴─────────────╯

New CLI flag: --no-history (#11550)

If nushell is launched with the --no-history CLI flag, then command history file will not be read from or written to. You can check whether history is enabled using $nu.history-enabled. It will be false if --no-history was provided and true otherwise.

Strict JSON parsing (#11592)

The from json command now has a --strict flag which will error on invalid JSON. For example, comments and trailing commas are not allowed in JSON, and so will trigger an error with the --strict flag.

As usual, new release rhyms with changes to commands!

Apart from commands already mentioned above, into cell-path can now be used to create cell paths dynamically.

  • #11705 query web --query should return list<list<string>> like the scraper crate's ElementRef::text()
  • #11672 Fix precedence of 'not' operator
  • #11331 hide std testing
  • #11541 Remove --flag: bool support
  • #11581 Plugin explicit flags
  • #11030 Fix parsing of strings with special characters
  • #10955 Allow plugins to receive configuration from the nushell configuration

authortitlepr
@kubouchBump to dev version 0.89.1#11513
@cridespath exists: Empty path shouldn't be marked as exists#11515
@NotLebedevFix incorrect handling of boolean flags for builtin commands#11492
@fdncredbump to reedline latest main#11520
@ysthakurMake only_buffer_difference: true work#11488
@schrieveslaachFix "Char index out of bounds" Error#11526
@fdncredupdate nushell to latest reedline main after pr revert#11528
@WindSoilderadd type check during eval time#11475
@NotLebedevAdd file attribute handling flag to cp#11491
@fdncredupdate query web param --as-table from Table to List#11531
@abuschFix commandline --cursor-end#11504
@SUPERCILEXShow last command and running commands in title with shell_integration#11532
@atahabakicheck existence w/o traversing symlinks#10872
@NotLebedevSupport for disabling automatic escaping in to xml#11536
@nibon7Apply nightly clippy fixes#11508
@WindSoilderadjust some commands input_output type#11436
@drbrainAllow plugins to receive configuration from the nushell configuration#10955
@IanManskeDo not block signals for child processes#11402
@dead10ckFix memory consumption of into sqlite#10232
@flying-sheepFix deprecation in default_config.nu#11547
@DonSheddowAllow tables and records as input to math commands#11496
@h7kannaFix tarpaulin skip attribute to latest#11552
@IanManskeAdd CLI flag to disable history#11550
@abuschfix: items doesn't support lazy records#11567
@dmatos2012Initial implementation of umv from uutils#10822
@michel-slmReplace htmlescape with v_htmlescape#11572
@WindSoilderSend only absolute paths to uu_mv#11576
@NotLebedevAdd self-closed tag support for to xml#11577
@MarikaChlebowskaFix parsing of strings with special characters#11030
@fdncredupdate deps calamine and quick-xml#11582
@TastaturtasteAdd shift + navigation functionality through reedline#11535
@maxomatic458update reedline#11589
@maxomatic458IDE style completion#11593
@stormasmupdate Cargo.lock with the latest reedline#11594
@yukitomodaAllow string to copmpare with another string#11590
@fdncredallow math avg to work with durations#11598
@WindSoilderdo not attempt to glob expand if the file path is wrapped in quotes#11569
@ysthakurUpgrade byte-unit from 4.0 to 5.1#11584
@ysthakurEvaluate string interpolation at parse time#11562
@ysthakurFix regression in help menu introduced by #11488#11608
@nibon7Remove duplicate which 4.4.2#11613
@NotLebedevPlugin explicit flags#11581
@fdncredremove cp-old#11622
@cridesresolving external highlight should take current PATH into account#11618
@nibon7Bump polars from 0.35 to 0.36#11624
@Hofer-JulianAdapt tests for internationalization#11628
@andrei-27Added --index flag to input list#11580
@drbrainAdd into cell-path for dynamic cell-path creation#11322
@stormasmupdate nu-ansi-term to 0.50, lscolors to 0.17, and add the Style attribute to Suggestion#11635
@WindSoilderRemove --flag: bool support#11541
@cridesproperly convert env for buffer editor#11636
@amtoinehide std testing#11331
@fdncredcleanup hide testing PR#11638
@rsteubeexternal completer: support style#11442
@amtoinefix spreading of arguments to externals in toolkit#11640
@davehornerfix panic caused by ls \\.\pipe#10558
@WindSoilderUnify glob behavior on open, rm, cp-old, mv, umv, cp and du commands#11621
@WindSoildermaking empty list matches list<int> types#11596
@fdncredmake the input_output_types match on each and par-each#11645
@stormasmupdate Reedline so we can begin testing the menu refactor#11647
@amtoineadd $.extra_usage to modules#11649
@WindSoilderfix force rm: should suppress error if directory is not found#11656
@stormasmBump Reedline for the Menu Refactor#11658
@KAAtheWiseGitFix wrong error for raw streams in into record#11668
@WindSoilderadd str escape-glob command#11664
@maxomatic458add match-text style + config setting for ide menu#11670
@davehorneruse constant instead of <0 for ls fix#11642
@fdncredupdate to latest reedline for the quick completions fix#11673
@ayax79The ability to specify a schema when using dfr open and dfr into-df#11634
@sophiajtFix precedence of 'not' operator#11672
@ayax79"[11611] fixing dataframe column comparisons"#11676
@ysthakurRespect SyntaxShape when parsing spread operator#11674
@Geox644Highlights find upgrade#11509
@IanManskeStrict JSON parsing#11592
@WindSoilderfix exit_code handling when running a scripts with ctrlc#11466
@IanManskeRefactor lines command#11685
@fdncredmake the ansi command const#11682
@fdncredchange update cells column param from Table to List#11691
@nibon7Bump wayland#11694
@fdncredrollback polars 0.37.0#11695
@rtpgTidy up the REPL main loop#11655
@richardwesthaverAllow 'url join' to print username without password#11697
@WindSoildercp: expand target path before checking#11692
@hustcerDisable riscv64 build target temporarily to make release and nightly-build work#11700
@fdncredupdate query web wiki example#11709
@fdncredupdate to latest reedline after column menu fix#11715
@kik4444query web --query should return list<list<string>> like the scraper crate's ElementRef::text()#11705
@kubouchTighten def body parsing#11719
@kubouchFix panic in rotate; Add safe record creation function#11718
@fdncredallow strings with thousands separators to be converted to filesize or ints#11724
