Nushell 0.90.1
Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.
Today, we're releasing version 0.90.1 of Nu. This release adds new completion menu improvements, unifies how globbing works across commands, and improves many existing commands.
Where to get it
Nu 0.90.1 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
Note
The optional dataframe functionality is available by
cargo install nu --features=dataframe.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
Themes of this release / New features [toc]
New Reedline coolness
We have some exciting new improvements in our line editor, thanks to unprecedented number of contributions since the last release.
First, the matching prefix of a completion is now highlighted (note that this doesn't work with fuzzy completions yet):
Second, completion menus now have more of an IDE feel to them (activated by Ctrl+N) #11593
Third, shift navigation (#11535) now allows selecting and pasting text by holding the Shift key:
All the new changes are configurable: See the changes to the default config file (if the link does not bring you to the
default_config.nu file, click the "Files changed" tab, then search for "default_config.nu" and open the diff) to see what has changed.
(Breaking Change!) Handling globs
From this release, we unified glob rules for the following commands:
open,
rm,
cp,
umv,
mv,
du,
ls (#11621).
The general rules is: If given parameter is quoted by single quote(') or double quote("), don't auto-expand the glob pattern (#11569). If not quoted (or using backtick quote
`), the glob pattern is auto-expanded.
So if you have the following files:
aac.txt,
abc.txt,
a[ab]c.txt, then:
ls a[ab]c.txtmatches
aac.txt,
abc.txt
rm "a[bc]c.txt"removes a file named
a[bc]c.txt
lsmatches
C:\Program Files\a[ab]c.txt
aac.txt,
abc.txt
But if you save a file name in a variable, e.g:
let f = "a[ab]c.txt", then
ls $f matches
aac.txt,
abc.txt. To escape the glob pattern to match a file named
a[bc]c.txt,
str escape-glob comes to play:
ls ($f | str escape-glob).
The new
str escape-glob command (#11663) is useful when you want to prevent globs from expanding, for example when using a closure:
ls | str escape-glob name | each {|row| ls $row.name }, so you won't get error occasionally.
(Breaking Change!) For existing plugin
Nushell allows plugins to receive configuration from the nushell configuration #10955, the communication protocol between nushell and plugin have changed to achieve the behavior. So plugins need to update
nu-plugin dependency version and recompile it to make plugin works again.
Starting a new Language Reference
Recently, we started a new reference page for Nushell language and its features. For years, we have used the current book as both a reference point for Nushell's features and a tutorial. The result is that it is too verbose to be used as a quick reference page, and due to its exhaustiveness it is also hard to keep concise as a tutorial. The story-like writing style makes it also harder to keep up to date. Over time, we hope to offload content from the book to the reference page that should be less verbose and easier to update. At the same time, we aim to refactor the book into more of a tutorial style and make it more coherent. Practical recipes for solving common problems continue being collected in the cookbook.
Parse-time evaluation
String interpolation can be now performed at parse time #11562. This gives you another way to, for example, compose files for importing or sourcing, for example:
const name = "spam"
use ($nu.default-config-dir | path join $"($name).nu")
The
ansi commands now can also be evaluated at parse time: #11682
Integration of more uutils commands
Continuing our cooperation with uutils, we now have a new
umv command, implemented by uutils, which will replace our current
mv #10822.
Our
old-cp was also removed #11622 and now we rely solely on
cp from
uutils
Dataframes: allow specifying schema (#11634)
The
dfr into-df command can now accept a schema. A new
dfr schema command can be used to view the schema:
> {a:1, b:{a:2}} | dfr into-df -s {a: u8, b: {a: i32}} | dfr schema
╭───┬─────────────╮
│ a │ u8 │
│ │ ╭───┬─────╮ │
│ b │ │ a │ i32 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴─────╯ │
╰───┴─────────────╯
New CLI flag:
--no-history (#11550)
If nushell is launched with the
--no-history CLI flag, then command history file will not be read from or written to. You can check whether history is enabled using
$nu.history-enabled. It will be false if
--no-history was provided and true otherwise.
Strict JSON parsing (#11592)
The
from json command now has a
--strict flag which will error on invalid JSON. For example, comments and trailing commas are not allowed in JSON, and so will trigger an error with the
--strict flag.
Our set of commands is evolving [toc]
As usual, new release rhyms with changes to commands!
New commands [toc]
Apart from commands already mentioned above,
into cell-path can now be used to create cell paths dynamically.
Breaking changes [toc]
- #11705
query web --queryshould return
list<list<string>>like the scraper crate's
ElementRef::text()
- #11672 Fix precedence of 'not' operator
- #11331 hide
std testing
- #11541 Remove
--flag: boolsupport
- #11581 Plugin explicit flags
- #11030 Fix parsing of strings with special characters
- #10955 Allow plugins to receive configuration from the nushell configuration
