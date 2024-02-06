Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.

Today, we're releasing version 0.90.1 of Nu. This release adds new completion menu improvements, unifies how globbing works across commands, and improves many existing commands.

Nu 0.90.1 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

Note The optional dataframe functionality is available by cargo install nu --features=dataframe .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

We have some exciting new improvements in our line editor, thanks to unprecedented number of contributions since the last release.

First, the matching prefix of a completion is now highlighted (note that this doesn't work with fuzzy completions yet):

Second, completion menus now have more of an IDE feel to them (activated by Ctrl+N) #11593

Third, shift navigation (#11535) now allows selecting and pasting text by holding the Shift key:

All the new changes are configurable: See the changes to the default config file (if the link does not bring you to the default_config.nu file, click the "Files changed" tab, then search for "default_config.nu" and open the diff) to see what has changed.

From this release, we unified glob rules for the following commands: open , rm , cp , umv , mv , du , ls (#11621).

The general rules is: If given parameter is quoted by single quote(') or double quote("), don't auto-expand the glob pattern (#11569). If not quoted (or using backtick quote ` ), the glob pattern is auto-expanded.

So if you have the following files: aac.txt , abc.txt , a[ab]c.txt , then:

ls a[ab]c.txt matches aac.txt , abc.txt

matches , rm "a[bc]c.txt" removes a file named a[bc]c.txt

removes a file named ls C:\Program Files\a[ab]c.txt matches aac.txt , abc.txt

But if you save a file name in a variable, e.g: let f = "a[ab]c.txt" , then ls $f matches aac.txt , abc.txt . To escape the glob pattern to match a file named a[bc]c.txt , str escape-glob comes to play: ls ($f | str escape-glob) .

The new str escape-glob command (#11663) is useful when you want to prevent globs from expanding, for example when using a closure: ls | str escape-glob name | each {|row| ls $row.name } , so you won't get error occasionally.

Nushell allows plugins to receive configuration from the nushell configuration #10955, the communication protocol between nushell and plugin have changed to achieve the behavior. So plugins need to update nu-plugin dependency version and recompile it to make plugin works again.

Recently, we started a new reference page for Nushell language and its features. For years, we have used the current book as both a reference point for Nushell's features and a tutorial. The result is that it is too verbose to be used as a quick reference page, and due to its exhaustiveness it is also hard to keep concise as a tutorial. The story-like writing style makes it also harder to keep up to date. Over time, we hope to offload content from the book to the reference page that should be less verbose and easier to update. At the same time, we aim to refactor the book into more of a tutorial style and make it more coherent. Practical recipes for solving common problems continue being collected in the cookbook.

String interpolation can be now performed at parse time #11562. This gives you another way to, for example, compose files for importing or sourcing, for example:

const name = "spam" use ( $nu .default-config-dir | path join $"( $name ).nu" )

The ansi commands now can also be evaluated at parse time: #11682

Continuing our cooperation with uutils, we now have a new umv command, implemented by uutils, which will replace our current mv #10822.

Our old-cp was also removed #11622 and now we rely solely on cp from uutils

The dfr into-df command can now accept a schema. A new dfr schema command can be used to view the schema:

> {a:1, b:{a:2}} | dfr into-df -s {a: u8, b: {a: i32}} | dfr schema ╭───┬─────────────╮ │ a │ u8 │ │ │ ╭───┬─────╮ │ │ b │ │ a │ i32 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴─────╯ │ ╰───┴─────────────╯

If nushell is launched with the --no-history CLI flag, then command history file will not be read from or written to. You can check whether history is enabled using $nu.history-enabled . It will be false if --no-history was provided and true otherwise.

The from json command now has a --strict flag which will error on invalid JSON. For example, comments and trailing commas are not allowed in JSON, and so will trigger an error with the --strict flag.

As usual, new release rhyms with changes to commands!

Apart from commands already mentioned above, into cell-path can now be used to create cell paths dynamically.

#11705 query web --query should return list<list<string>> like the scraper crate's ElementRef::text()

should return like the scraper crate's #11672 Fix precedence of 'not' operator

#11331 hide std testing

#11541 Remove --flag: bool support

support #11581 Plugin explicit flags

#11030 Fix parsing of strings with special characters

#10955 Allow plugins to receive configuration from the nushell configuration