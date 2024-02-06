This week in Nushell #233
Nushell
- WindSoilder added new syntax for redirecting stderr and stdout+stderr with a pipe, and fixed file completions for glob patterns
- fdncred bumped some versions (1, 2, 3), made it easier to convert
ints, to
filesizes, made
ansi stripwork for more data types, made the
charcommand
const, and allowed strings with thousands separators to be converted to filesize or ints
- hustcer upgraded the hustcer/setup-nu GitHub action
- nibon7 upgraded miette from 5.10.0 to 7.0.0
- kubouch bumped some versions (1, 2, 3), improved
defbody parsing, and fixed a panic in
rotate
- IanManske added a serde feature for
byte-unit, fixed up a
LazyRecorderror message, and refactored some Record code
- abusch allowed specifying a cellpath in
input list, and upgraded to ratatui 0.26
- TrMen added code to enforce a call stack depth limit for all calls
- kit494way tweaked the parser to allow comments in match blocks
- kik4444 tweaked
query web --queryto return
list<list<string>>like the scraper crate's
ElementRef::text()
- crides improved colors for file-like completions
- KAAtheWiseGit fixed a panic when parsing an empty file
Documentation
- WindSoilder created Update 2024-02-06-nushell_0_90_0.md, and Update 2024-02-06-nushell_0_90_0.md, and update escaping glob information
- kubouch created Fix typo in value, and Update release notes for 0.90.0, and Release notes for 0.90.0, and Release notes for
0.90.0
- abusch created Fix typo in
into cell-pathin the 0.90.1 release notes
- hustcer created Refresh command docs for v0.90.0
- IanManske created Escape false
<int>HTML element
- mandarvaze created Fix typo
- kit494way created Remove $nothing
- kai-tub created Update
lang-guide/README.md
- dnkmmr69420 created added directions for installing nushell with nix in README.md
- ysthakur created Add note about string interpolation at parse time
- c4lliope created add env fallback example
- amtoine created update the SSH agent snippet
- Roger-Roger-debug created Fix syntax errors
Nu_Scripts
- dam4rus created Add refs to git log output
- mart-w created Extend pass completion
- melMass created feat: ✨ add pixi completions
- kubouch created Add script to generate lists of PRs
- RGBCube created background_task: Fix quoted commands and fix deprecation of implicit spreading and clarify docs
reedline
- Cactus-man created Fix typos and grammar mistakes
- kubouch created Bump to version 0.29
- saep created Remove duplicates from file-based history search