This week in Nushell #234
Nushell
- IanManske simplified input types for
selectand
reject, removed the required positional arg for some file system commands, fixed an error message for
headers, prevented duplicate keys for
lazy make, and prevented duplicate record keys when decoding from nuon
- ayax79 added the ability to cast a dataframe's column to a different datatype
- kit494way fixed
commandline --cursorto return an int
- hustcer fixed an issue building for riscv64
- ysthakur disallowed spreading lists automatically when calling externals
- fdncred updated default_config with new defaults, and bumped the reedline version (1, 2)
- sholderbach fixed
workspace.membersfor dependabot
- WindSoilder moved
dufrom platform to filesystem
- nibon7 bumped polars from 0.36 to 0.37
- dannou812 fixed date formatting in
to/from toml
- 0323pin fixed a build failure on NetBSD
- CAD97 simplified prompt tilde substitution
Documentation
- nett00n created Update coming_from_bash.md
- WindSoilder created fill contents to handling stderr
Nu_Scripts
- jolheiser created fix: update deprecated spread operator in just
reedline
- Tastaturtaste created Fix logic error in style_range leading to overflow on subtraction