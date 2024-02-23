This Week in Nushell #235
Nushell
- fdncred removed unused dependencies, fixed the
debug infocommand to populate process information accurately, enabled
lastto work with ranges, and updated to the latest versions of reedline and rusqlite.
- devyn replaced
debug_assert!with
assert!in signature checks and added support for closures as arguments to the
zipcommand.
- ayax79 improved stability with contributions to handle configuration panics and wrap the REPL in a catch_unwind to restart it upon a panic.
- WindSoilder made stderr output improvements for failed external commands and ensured certain commands like open, rm, and cp don't perform globbing when inputs are variables or string interpolations.
- dmatos2012 focused on user experience with a fix for date formatting according to the user's locale.
- dannou812 added new tests and fixes for the
movecommand, making it more robust.
- sholderbach embarked on a cleanup mission with removal of unused implementations and error variants, and updating the
roxmltreedependency.
- lpnh corrected keybinding names and improved formatting in the default Nushell configuration.
- IanManske made internal improvements to how
Valueand
Recordare converted.
- kit494way improved some user commands by splitting
commandlineinto subcommands and fixing a panic in
seq date.
- kubouch optimized the Nushell engine by removing an unnecessary state clone.
- yurivict implemented FreeBSD compatibility enhancements.
- ysthakur refined error messaging by specifying which files were not found in
ShellError::FileNotFound.
Extension Improvements
- texastoland added syntax highlighting support for the spread syntax.
Documentation Updates
- PolvosMagicos provided instructions for setting Nushell as the default shell in Kitty Terminal.
- WindSoilder corrected documentation to accurately reflect STDOUT and STDERR in the results table.
Nu_Scripts Developments
- AucaCoyan fixed issues with optional argument handling in GitHub scripts.
- fj0r introduced new commands and enhancements to Kubernetes-related scripts.
- amtoine worked on renaming package files and splitting packages into
nu-themesand
nu-hooksfor better organization.
reedline
- icp1994 updated rusqlite to ensure stability and kept the SQL engine up-to-date.